Saturday, November 27, 2021
Suspended constable Kasim Ali arrested by Delhi Police for being the kingpin of a drug racket: Details

Rajeev Ranjan Singh noted, "In a family feud over land, he got arrested in a murder case, due to which he has been under suspension and he developed financial issues. During his services at the police department and jail time, he got to know people involved in drug trafficking. To solve his financial problems, he also started trafficking drugs".

Drug racket (Image credit: India Today)
The Delhi police have arrested Mohammad Kasim Ali, the kingpin of an interstate drug racket who was responsible for smuggling heroin consignments from Manipur to Guwahati, Siliguri and then different parts of the country. Kasim Ali was a suspended constable who hailed from Manipur and was apprehended after investigating the information given by two others arrested in the case – Ikbal Khan and Mohammad Ishak. Khan and Ishak were arrested last year and 10 kg of heroin worth 40 crores in the international market were seized.

As per reports, Kasim Ali had lured Ishak and his nephew Ikbal Khan to join in his illegal drug trade by offering an amount of Rs 1 lakh per trip. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Rajeev Ranjan Singh said, “On November, SI Bijender Singh got a tip that Ali would come back from Myanmar border through Churachandpur between 12:10 pm and 12.30 pm to supply huge consignment of heroin to his contact in Churachandpur in Manipur. Accordingly, our team laid a trap and at about 12:15 pm…he was identified and apprehended”.

Further, during interrogation, Kasim Ali revealed that he had earlier shipped 10kg of heroin to one Najim in Delhi and another person in Malda last year. Ali told the police that he used to hide the drug consignments in secret compartments in the car to avoid detection by the police. The police are investigating the case to track the suppliers and arrest all the people involved.

 

