Saturday, November 13, 2021
Updated:

King Kong vs Godzilla at Samajwadi party meet ahead of elections, workers throw blows at each other on stage

Ticket contender Brijesh Yadav was dragged to the stage and thrashed. Syed Ali managed to escape and reached the Raniganj police station to complain about the assault.

Dibakar Dutta
UP: Samajwadi party workers thrash each other on stage in full public glare
Screengrab of the viral video, image via D Bharat Khabar
3

On Friday (November 12), a ruckus broke out between the workers of the Akhilesh Yadav-led-Samajwadi party during a meeting held in Mirzapur Chauhari in Raniganj tehsil of Uttar Pradesh. The development comes ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections.

As per reports, a former Samajwadi party MLA named Syed Ali was conducting a meeting with his supporters at around 3 pm on Friday. While speaking from the stage, Ali had accused former Samajwadi party Minister Shivakant Ojha of not letting him work. This was opposed by the supporters of Ojha, who were also present in the meeting. It led to a heated argument between the supporters on both sides.

Soon, the two factions climbed the stage and began throwing blows at each other. Ticket contender Brijesh Yadav was dragged to the stage and thrashed. Syed Ali managed to escape and reached the Raniganj police station to complain about the assault. He was followed by his supporters, who demanded the arrest of the supporters of Ojha. Several SP leaders also reached the police station to pacify the situation and convince Ali from registering his complaint with the police.

Former Cabinet Minister RK Choudhary, who was invited as a Chief Guest in the meeting, tried to pacify the situation but to no avail. Amar Ujala reported that a case was registered against Shivakant Ojha, son Purnanshu Ojha, and 53 supporters. Following the ruckus, the police reached the spot to gather information about the incident. The cops had confiscated a licensed revolver from the nephew of ex-MLA Syed Ali. The police have initiated action against Ali for giving his licensed gun to his nephew. A report has also been sent to the District Magistrate to cancel his license.

 

Dibakar Dutta
