AIMIM MLA Akhtarul Iman, who had raised objection to ‘Hindustan’ written in his affidavit during the oath-taking ceremony of the 17th state assembly of Bihar, has once again courted controversy after he raised an objection to India’s national song ‘Vande Mataram’. Reportedly Iman, who is also the Bihar State president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen party, on Friday refused to sing the National song ‘Vande Mataram’ during the last day of the Bihar assembly winter session, calling it ‘against his faith and religion’.

As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, a new tradition was started during the current winter session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The national anthem (Jana Gana Mana) was sung by all the legislators at the beginning of the winter session and today the national song (Vande Mataram) was sung during the concluding day.

Speaking to the media, the AIMIM Bihar president questioned why it was important to sing the national song and said that while he had nothing against singing the national song, saying ‘Vande Mataram’ was against his religion.

“Every individual person has his own likes and dislikes. I cannot be forced to say Vande Mataram”, said Iman. Iman sought to know the reason for reciting the national song or national anthem on every occasion. “Who said it is necessary”, Iman questioned reporters outside the Bihar Assembly.

#Bihar: AIMIM MLA Akhtarul Islam sparks controversy by refusing to sing ‘Vande Mataram on the last day of Bihar assembly session; says it has been ‘imposed’.



“It is not necessary to sing the national song without any reason. Nothing like this is said in the constitution. I have a problem in singing the national song i.e. Vande Mataram. It is related to our faith. Some are veg some are non-veg. You will run the same stick on everyone. This doesn’t happen. I don’t sing Vande Mataram and will not,” he added.

The Asaduddin Owaisi’s party MLA said that the Speaker of the Bihar Assembly is forcibly imposing this tradition. He added that he has faith in the constitution of India but have objections over reciting ‘Vande Mataram’.

When a reporter asked Iman if not singing the national song was ‘anti-national’ (desh-droh), he replied: “Who said this? Who said this jumla? Will you say anything from the top of your head? Who has given you the right to say this? The nation does not run based on your claims. We follow our Constitution. Those who drafted the Constitution were far more intelligent than us. They have given us the full right to spread love and follow our religion.”

The AIMIM MLA’s reaction against the National song has attracted sharp criticism from the other MLAs, who opined that a person who has objection to the National song is anti-national and does not deserve to stay in the country.

“It is a matter of pride for all Indians to sing the National Song. Such people live here, eat and drink here but have problems with the country National Song. These people have a Jihadist mindset who want to divide India,” said BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur (Bachol), adding that the speaker should take action against the AIMIM MLA.

BJP senior leader Sanjay Singh opined that the statement of the AIMIM MLA clearly shows his intention. “It’s a matter of concern that lawmakers are refusing to recite the national song or national anthem. That means they have scant respect and honour for the nation’s democratic set-up,” Singh added.

AIMIM MLA refuses to say ‘Hindustan’ during the oath-taking ceremony

It may be recalled that Akhtarul Iman is the same AIMIM MLA who had triggered a controversy last year when he announced that he objects to the word ‘Hindustan’ written in his affidavit.

“I had raised no objections. I had simply made a point that whenever we read the Preamble of the Constitution, in whichever language, it mentions the word ‘Bharat’ and not ‘Hindustan’. In the light of this fact I felt that since we are taking oath in the name of the Constitution, it would be proper if use the same term for the name of our country,” Akhtarul Iman claimed.

His comments did not go down well with many other MLAs. BJP leader Pramod Kumar had rebuked the AIMIM leader by saying that those who have a problem with the word ‘Hindustan’, can go to Pakistan.