Friday, December 24, 2021
HomeNews ReportsCourt asks CBI to probe the role of Anil Deshmukh in document leakage case,...
LawNews Reports
Updated:

Court asks CBI to probe the role of Anil Deshmukh in document leakage case, calls him engine who pulls strings of conspiracy

CBI charge sheet says that its sub-inspector Abhishek Tiwari had passed on sensitive and confidential documents to Anil Deshmukh’s lawyer Anand Dilip Daga and others

OpIndia Staff
Maharashtra's former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh arrested in PMLA case
Anil Deshmukh
3

The special CBI court of Sanjeev Aggarwal in Delhi has directed the CBI to investigate the role of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in a document leak case and asked to file the status report within four weeks. The court noted that CBI seems to have ignored the main man behind the case, Anil Deshmukh, and is going after only his associates.

It court further instructed the agency to thoroughly investigate the role of Deshmukh in a discreet manner with utmost alacrity.

“The CBI seems to have left the engine/horse pulling the cart, thereby only arraigning those travelling in the cart. Without the pull of the engine or horse, the ride of the cart or conspiracy would not have been possible. Despite a mountain of apparent evidence, CBI seems to have forsaken the man pulling the strings or the controlling mind or mastermind or head while only chargesheeting the hands, for reasons best known,” the court said.

The court passed the order while going through the CBI’s charge sheet against its officer, sub-inspector Abhishek Tiwari, for entering into a criminal conspiracy with Deshmukh’s lawyer Anand Dilip Daga and unknown persons. The CBI said that Tiwari had disclosed sensitive and confidential documents to Daga.

Going through the charge sheet and evidence placed by the CBI, the judge observed that the accused persons were closely associated with Deshmukh. The court said that accused may have been acting in tandem with Deshmukh. The court did not rule out Deshmukh as the controlling mind of the larger conspiracy since he (Deshmukh) would have been and was the main beneficiary from the leakage of the documents.

The CBI accused Tiwari of leaking sensitive and confidential documents to Daga related to preliminary inquiry against Deshmukh in lieu of iPhone and other pecuniary benefits. The CBI said that Daga and Tiwari subverted preliminary enquiry against Deshmukh in extortion case as directed by the Bombay High Court.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,208FollowersFollow
25,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com