The special CBI court of Sanjeev Aggarwal in Delhi has directed the CBI to investigate the role of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in a document leak case and asked to file the status report within four weeks. The court noted that CBI seems to have ignored the main man behind the case, Anil Deshmukh, and is going after only his associates.

It court further instructed the agency to thoroughly investigate the role of Deshmukh in a discreet manner with utmost alacrity.

“The CBI seems to have left the engine/horse pulling the cart, thereby only arraigning those travelling in the cart. Without the pull of the engine or horse, the ride of the cart or conspiracy would not have been possible. Despite a mountain of apparent evidence, CBI seems to have forsaken the man pulling the strings or the controlling mind or mastermind or head while only chargesheeting the hands, for reasons best known,” the court said.

The court passed the order while going through the CBI’s charge sheet against its officer, sub-inspector Abhishek Tiwari, for entering into a criminal conspiracy with Deshmukh’s lawyer Anand Dilip Daga and unknown persons. The CBI said that Tiwari had disclosed sensitive and confidential documents to Daga.

Going through the charge sheet and evidence placed by the CBI, the judge observed that the accused persons were closely associated with Deshmukh. The court said that accused may have been acting in tandem with Deshmukh. The court did not rule out Deshmukh as the controlling mind of the larger conspiracy since he (Deshmukh) would have been and was the main beneficiary from the leakage of the documents.

The CBI accused Tiwari of leaking sensitive and confidential documents to Daga related to preliminary inquiry against Deshmukh in lieu of iPhone and other pecuniary benefits. The CBI said that Daga and Tiwari subverted preliminary enquiry against Deshmukh in extortion case as directed by the Bombay High Court.