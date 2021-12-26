On Sunday (December 26), veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh courted controversy after he claimed that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra told him that women who keep mobile phones and wear jeans do not support Prime Minister Modi. He made the contentious remarks in the presence of other Congress leaders at the Narmada Mandir Bhawan in Tulsi Nagar area of Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.

Digvijaya Singh said that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had told him that only older among aged 40-50 years and above are influenced by PM Modi, and the women who wear jeans and use mobile phones are not influenced by the PM. Therefore, Congress should work on approaching these younger women, she had advised him.

While speaking to the Jan Jagran training workers, Singh said, “Priyanka Gandhi told me a remarkable thing that I did not think about. She said that women between the age group of 40-50 are somewhat under the influence of Modi. But the girls who wear jeans, carry mobile phones are not at all awed by him.”

Digvijaya Singh further added that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra told him, “We need to discuss this issue. Because these girls are the ones who are on social media. Try establishing a connection with them. I will suggest Mahina Congress to engage the youth so that we can take them along us.”

During the same event, he had peddled the lie that Veer Savarkar advocated Hindus to consume beef. “Veer Savarkar, in his book, said that Hinduism has nothing to do with Hindutva. He never considered cow as ‘maata’ and had no problem in consuming beef,” he had alleged. Singh was then slammed by BJP leader Rameshwar Sharma for defaming and conspiring against the Hindu community.