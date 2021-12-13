Monday, December 13, 2021
Jacqueline received expensive bags, designer outfits and diamond earrings from Conman Sukesh: ED charge sheet

Reportedly, Jacqueline Fernandez in her statement which was recorded on August 30 and October 20 said that the actress had received 3 designer bags from Gucci, Chanel and 2 Gucci outfits for gym.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar with Jacqueline Fernandes(Image Source: Twitter)
Charge sheet filed in the Sukhesh Chandrasekhar case has revealed that Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez had received designer bags and outfits including Louis Vutton shoes from the Conman Sukhesh Chandrasekhar who is the prime accused in the 200 crore extortion case.

As per reports, Jacqueline Fernandez in her statement which was recorded on August 30 and October 20 said that the actress had received 3 designer bags from Gucci, Chanel and 2 Gucci outfits for gym.

Besides designer bags and Gucci outfits, Jacqueline also received Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings with a bracelet of multi-colored stones. Two Hermes bracelets were also received by the actress while the gift of a Mini Cooper car was returned.

Notably, Jacqueline Fernandez was mentioned in the charge sheet filed against Sukhesh Chandrasekhar at the Patiala House Court by Enforcement Directorate (ED). Sukesh’s Advocate had previously claimed that Jacqueline Fernandez dated his client Sukhesh Chandrasekhar which was denied by the spokesperson of Jacqueline. Reports stated that Sukhesh and Jacqueline started talking to each other in January 2021 and that the conman had given gifts worth in crores to Jacqueline.

Earlier, the woman Pinky Irani who introduced Jacqueline to Sukhesh was arrested by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Reports stated that Irani was paid in crores by Sukesh Chandrashekhar for introducing him to the actress. Jacqueline Fernandez faced an eight hour interrogation on Wednesday (December 8) in connection to the case and her statement was recorded under PMLA. Jacquilene was again summoned by the ED on December 10 and as per reports the actor and Pinky Irani were to be interrogated together. 

The actor was also asked to return home from Mumbai Airport on December. She was about to leave for Dubai to participate in Salman Khan’s Da-bangg tour which was to take place from December 10 in Riyadh. Enforcement Directorate had reportedly issued a lookout notice against her.

 

