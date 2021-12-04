Man gets arrested for slapping UP Deputy Commissioner, UP police warns social media user spreading fake news about the incident: Details

The Uttar Pradesh police have taken to Twitter to warn a social media user, Dharam Jeet Pandey, against spreading rumours regarding the incident where a sub-inspector rank cop serving at Pilibhit Kotwali, Vinod Kumar, was assaulted by a group of men on December 3 in Niralanagar, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

The official Twitter handle of UP police to cross-check any news related to that UP Police Tweeted in Hindi which roughly translates to: “On 03.12.21, Deputy Commissioner Vinod Kumar, who was posted in Pilibhit for government work, was coming to Lucknow. He was beaten up by the accused after he collided with a parked vehicle on the road to save the MOSA rider. 4 accused were arrested after registering a case. Please don’t spread false rumours.”

The Uttar Pradesh police also shared a link where the UP Police had given exact details of what transpired on the night of December 3. It also had the video byte of the Additional deputy commissioner of police, north zone, Prachi Singh giving details of the incident.

The Uttar Pradesh police were responding to a Tweet by a social media user going by the handle @DharanJeetPand3. Replying to a report published by the Hindu daily ‘Hindustan’ about the aforementioned incident, Dharam Jeet Pandey had Tweeted in Hindi: “Takkar daroga mar rha h…arrest aadmi ko kr rhe h…yeh h”, roughly translated as “The cop collided… but instead, the man was arrested…this is).

The user was essentially criticising the Uttar Pradesh police for being biased. He implied that the Uttar Pradesh police implicated an innocent person since a cop was involved in the incident, despite knowing it was his mistake.

In what transpired, Vinod Kumar, who was in his uniform, was slapped multiple times by a man in full public in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow. After a video clip capturing this moment went viral on social media, four men, including the one who slapped the cop, were placed under arrest.

A 27-second video clip shows Ashish Shukla, who is one of the accused, slapping the uniformed police officer twice in front of hoards of onlookers. While assaulting the cop, Shukla could be heard saying: “policegiri dikhayega”, loosely translated as (you will show and tell us what policing is).

Byte of ADCP North Prachi Singh regarding the incident. pic.twitter.com/RwNQkudNcz — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) December 3, 2021

ACP (North Zone) Prachi Singh in a video byte had said the policeman in question was returning from the office of the minority commission. He was travelling in a four-wheeler. When he reached Niralanagar, a bike suddenly came in front and in order to save him, his car hit wrongly parked cars in front of a hotel. Following this, a group of five men rushed out of the hotel and assaulted the policeman. The group even tried to rob the cop of his valuables and mobile phone. Based on the complaint filed by SI Vinod Kumar, the accused identified as Ashish Shukla, Priyank Mathur, Pravendra Kumar and Pranjul Mathur were arrested under relevant sections of the IPC, informed Singh.