Punjab finds a novel way to resolve issues of protesting teachers – drown their voice by playing Gurbani really loud when CM visits

Teachers in Punjab have been protesting, demanding the implementation of the 7th UGC Commission and the state has found a novel way to resolve their issues – just drown their voice out. Punjab’s IG Police (Special Protection) has issued an order to all Police Commissioners to install DJs and play Gurbani to drown out the protest wherever CM visits so the voice of the protesting teachers can be drowned out.

The order was shared on Twitter by Congress leader Sunil Jhakar. “It couldn’t be true! Sacrilegious and mockery of democracy”, Jhakar said while sharing the order.

The order by the Punjab’s IG Police was written in Gurmukhi. A translation of the order, confirmed by OpIndia to be accurate, was shared by a Twitter user.

The subject of the order read, “Regarding the security arrangements during the arrival of the Hon’ble Chief Minister”.

The order itself read, “Regarding the subject matter, it is written to you that whenever the Hon’ble Chief Minister, Punjab has a function program in your district, during the arrival of the Hon’ble Chief Minister, Punjab, on the way, two difference organisations would raise their voice. Slogans are raised. Therefore, in the future, whenever the Hon’ble Chief Minister, Punjab, has a function/program in his district, a DJ should be posted at the place where 2 different organisations are protesting their demands. If Gurbani Shabad/religious songs are played in, then their voices should not be heard”.

Essentially, the order says that the police commissioners will simply play Gurbani really loud so the voices and slogans of protesting teachers are drowned out when the Chef Minister visits.

The order, first shared by Jhakar, was then shared by Amit Malviya, BJP leader, as well. He questioned the Punjab CM and asked why he could not talk to the protesting teachers instead of drowning their voices out.

Teachers across Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh have been protesting for the last several months for a host of demands. These protests, though mostly peaceful, have seen the educators come out in strength to block major roads and stage dharnas, even in the face of being lathi-charged by the police. There is a ‘Total Education Bandh’ across 184 colleges of Punjab where teachers are protesting to get the state to implement the provisions of the 7th UGC commission.