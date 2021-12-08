Rohit Sharma on Wednesday was appointed as the captain of the Indian One-Day International(ODI) team after the All-India senior selection committee met on Wednesday and picked an 18-member squad for the upcoming series against South Africa.

In a tweet posted by the official Twitter account of the BCCI, the cricket governing body in India said Rohit Sharma has been named as the Captain of ODI and T20I teams going forward.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee also decided to name Mr Rohit Sharma as the Captain of the ODI & T20I teams going forward.#TeamIndia | @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/hcg92sPtCa — BCCI (@BCCI) December 8, 2021

The announcement to elevate Sharma as the captain of the Indian ODI team came on the heels of the decision taken by the BCCI to appoint him as the T20I captain after Virat Kohli in September 2021 declared that he would be stepping down from the T20 captaincy after the world cup. After India’s disastrous run at the T20I world cup, Rohit Sharma was appointed to lead the side in. aT20I series against New Zealand.

Besides, Sharma has also been elevated as the Vice-Captain of India’s Test team, replacing Ajinkya Rahane, who has been under the scanner for his poor run with the bat of late. While Rahane has been named in the Test squad, he has been relieved of his vice-captaincy. Virat Kohli will continue to lead the Indian cricket team in Test format, BCCI announced.

The squad selected for the forthcoming series against South Africa include Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma(VC), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(wk), Wriddhiman Saha(wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj.