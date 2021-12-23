Two dead in blast in Ludhiana district court complex, several injured

An explosion has been reported today (December 23) inside the court complex in Ludhiana, Punjab. Two people have lost their lives, while several others are feared injured. Rescue operation is underway.

According to a report in The Tribune, the blast occurred in a toilet on the third floor at around 12:25 PM. There are several courtrooms on the same floor. The reports suggest that the roof and walls of the toilet were damaged by the impact of the blast. Two have died in the explosion, while several others are injured, out of which five are critical and have been rushed to the nearest hospital. The identity of the victims of the blast has not been established yet.

Videos shared on social media show smoke coming out of the six-storey building. The district court is located in the same campus where the District Commissioner’s office is located in the heart of Ludhiana city.

The forensic team has reached the spot, and an investigation is underway. A bomb disposal team and additional forensic teams have been called from Chandigarh as per Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Bhullar. He said, “An explosion was heard near the Record Room on the second floor of the #Ludhiana Court complex. One person died, two persons were injured in the incident. The bomb disposal team and forensics team have been called Chandigarh for probe. There is no need to panic.”

The visuals of the site show a state of panic.

Chief Ministry Charanjit Singh Channi was scheduled to visit Ludhiana on Thursday. In a statement, he said, “I am going to Ludhiana. Some anti-national elements are doing such acts as Assembly elections are nearing. The government is on alert. Those found guilty will not be spared.”

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.