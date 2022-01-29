Saturday, January 29, 2022
Updated:

After Kashi Vishwanath corridor, Mahakal Temple in Ujjain to get expanded temple complex, Rs 714 crore project to be completed by 2023: Details

The first phase of the development of the temple complex would be complete in the next 3 months. The entire project is supposed to be completed by 2023.

OpIndia Staff
Mahakal Temple in Ujjain to gain attractive form by March 2021
Image for representational purpose (Source- Twitter)
3

The Madhya Pradesh government has vouched for the development of Ujjain’s Mahakal Temple ahead of the Mahashivratri festival on March 1. CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan chaired a meeting yesterday to review the project and said that the temple would attain a celestial attractive form. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has vowed to develop an expanded temple complex, the first phase of which would be completed in the next 3 months.

“The Teerth in Ujjain will be developed in such a way that there will be a feeling of grandeur and divinity. Necessary works will be completed soon to increase the beauty of the city”, he tweeted.

In a series of tweets, he added that the government will ensure that necessary facilities for tourists and devotees are continuously worked upon. He ordered the developers to make convenient the waiting room and the parking space around the temple. The devotees after three months are to witness new, attractive Heritage Dharmashala, a special pedestrian bridge and also the light and sound show.

The state budget of the Mahakal Temple Expansion Project is Rs 421 crores and the Centre’s budget is Rs 271 crores. The management will further contribute Rs 21 crores taking the total budget of the project to Rs 714 crore. CM Chauhan informed that 90 per cent of the phase one work was complete and the rest would be done before Mahashivratri.

According to the state, PM Narendra Modi will launch the first phase of the Mahakal Temple expansion project, which very recently unveiled the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Project in Varanasi.

Meanwhile, CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan also launched a book on Mahakal Temple and congratulated author Anand Kumar Sharma for writing it. The book ‘Mahakal ke Adbhoot Prasang’ is useful, relevant and a well-researched book, he said.

Chauhan also has invited wide public participation for the festival of Mahashivrati to see every house in the city of Ujjain being lit with earthen lamps. Reports mention that the entire project would be complete by June 2023.

 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

