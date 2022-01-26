On January 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended personal wishes to several notable personalities from across the world, including former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes, explosive batsmen Chris Gayle, novelist Ashley Rindsberg, behavioural scientist Gad Saad among others on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day of India.

PM Modi explained the importance of Republic Day this year

In his letter to Rhodes, PM Modi called him a special ambassador of the strong relations between India and South Africa. While extending greetings for Republic Day, PM Modi said Republic Day this year is more special because it is happening at the time when India is celebrating 75 years of freedom from colonial rule. He said, “January 26 this year is even more special because it is happening at a time when India marks 75 years since freedom from colonial rule. Thus, I decided to write to you and a few other friends of India, with a sense of gratitude for your affection towards India and hope that you continue to work closely with our nation as well as our people.”

He further acknowledged the bond Rhodes has with India as he has named his daughter ‘India’. He said, “Over the years, you have developed a profound connection with India and its culture. This special bond was truly reflected when you named your daughter after this great nation. You truly are a special ambassador of the strong relations between our nations.”

He added, “India is witnessing a series of historic socio-economic transformations. I am confident these will empower lives and contribute to the global good. Once again, I extend Republic Day greetings and look forward to interacting with you in the times to come.”

Rhodes shared the letter he received from PM Modi on Twitter and said, “Thank you, Narendra Modi Ji, for the very kind words. I have indeed grown so much as an individual on every visit to India. My whole family celebrates #RepublicDay with all of India, honouring the importance of a #Constitution that protects the rights of the Indian people #JaiHind.”

Chris Gayle thanked PM Modi for the personal letter

Cricketer Chris Gayle also received a letter from the PM. In a Tweet, Gayle said, “I would like to congratulate India on their 73rd Republic Day.”

Thanking PM Modi for the letter, he added, “I woke up to a personal message from Prime Minister Modi reaffirming my close personal ties with him and to the people of India. Congratulations from the Universe Boss and nuff love.”

Novelist Ashley Rindsberg says he’s honoured to receive letter from PM Modi

Author Ashley Rindsberg also received a personalised letter from PM Modi on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day. Taking to Twitter, Rindsberg shared the picture of the letter he had received from PM Modi and expressed his gratitude for the same.

“Happy Republic Day to all my friends in India!!! I’m beyond honoured to receive a letter from @PMOIndia marking the occasion. And thank you to @indemtel for working to foster strong relations between Israel and India to create a brighter future,” he said.

“As a novelist and author, you have been widely read and appreciated by the people. At the same time, your interesting perspective about India and its way of life are valuable,” said PM Modi in his letter along with extending the greetings on Republic Day.

Behaviourial scientist Gad Saad tacitly admits receiving letter from PM Modi

Renowned Behavioural Scientist Gad Saad on Wednesday took to inform that he has received a letter from the Prime Minister of one of the leading democracies in the world. Although he claimed that receiving the letter was truly incredible, Saad, however, stated that he was not at liberty to share the content of the letter.

“I just received an official letter from a very high representative of the prime minister of one of the leading democracies in the world. I’m not at liberty to share any additional information but it is truly incredible,” Saad wrote on Twitter.

While he did not mention PM Modi’s name, the fact that he received a letter similar to those received by other notable personalities around the world hint that the letter was indeed sent by PM Modi.

Trinidadian singer Machel Montano expressed his gratitutde to PM Modi and people of India

Trinidadian singer Machel Montano also received a letter from PM Modi, greeting him on the 73rd Republic Day of India. The singer took to his official Twitter account to share the letter received by him and thanked PM Modi, the High Commissioner of India to Trinidad and Tobago and to the people of India.

“I would like to thank the Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi @narendramodi, the High Commissioner of India T&T and the people of India for this honour. I receive this letter with the utmost gratitude, humility and joy. Travelling to India and learning…” he tweeted.

I would like to thank the Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi @narendramodi , the High Commissioner of India T&T and the people of India for this honor. I receive this letter with the utmost gratitude, humility and joy.



“You have been a singer and performer par excellence. I have come to know that you are also drawn to India’s spiritual ethos. The ancient civilisation of India offers a multitude of sources that can give answers to the questions asked by humanity since the beginning of existence. Hope you enjoyed Indian delicacies during your last visit to India. You should visit more often and explore India even more,” PM Modi said in his letter.