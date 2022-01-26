On January 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended personal wishes to former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes on the occasion of Republic Day. In his letter to Rhodes, PM Modi called him a special ambassador of the strong relations between India and South Africa.

PM Modi explained the importance of Republic Day this year

In his letter, While extending greetings for Republic Day, PM Modi said Republic Day this year is more special because it is happening at the time when India is celebrating 75 years of freedom from colonial rule. He said, “January 26 this year is even more special because it is happening at a time when India marks 75 years since freedom from colonial rule. Thus, I decided to write to you and a few other friends of India, with a sense of gratitude for your affection towards India and hope that you continue to work closely with our nation as well as our people.”

Thank you @narendramodi ji for the very kind words. I have indeed grown so much as an individual on every visit to India. My whole family celebrates #RepublicDay with all of India, honouring the importance of a #Constitution that protects the rights of the Indian people #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/olovZ8Pgvn — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) January 26, 2022

He further acknowledged the bond Rhodes has with India as he has named his daughter ‘India’. He said, “Over the years, you have developed a profound connection with India and its culture. This special bond was truly reflected when you named your daughter after this great nation. You truly are a special ambassador of the strong relations between our nations.”

He added, “India is witnessing a series of historic socio-economic transformations. I am confident these will empower lives and contribute to the global good. Once again, I extend Republic Day greetings and look forward to interacting with you in the times to come.”

Rhodes shared the letter he received from PM Modi on Twitter and said, “Thank you, Narendra Modi Ji, for the very kind words. I have indeed grown so much as an individual on every visit to India. My whole family celebrates #RepublicDay with all of India, honouring the importance of a #Constitution that protects the rights of the Indian people #JaiHind.”

Chris Gayle thanked PM Modi for the personal letter

Cricketer Chris Gayle also received a letter from the PM. In a Tweet, Gayle said, “I would like to congratulate India on their 73rd Republic Day.”

I would like to congratulate India on their 73rd Republic Day. I woke up to a personal message from Prime Minister Modi @narendramodi reaffirming my close personal ties with him and to the people of India. Congratulations from the Universe Boss and nuff love 🇮🇳🇯🇲❤️🙏🏿 — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) January 26, 2022

Thanking PM Modi for the letter, he added, “I woke up to a personal message from Prime Minister Modi reaffirming my close personal ties with him and to the people of India. Congratulations from the Universe Boss and nuff love.”