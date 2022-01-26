Wednesday, January 26, 2022
HomeNews Reports'You truly are a special ambassador': PM Modi's letter to Jonty Rhodes on India's...
News ReportsVariety
Updated:

‘You truly are a special ambassador’: PM Modi’s letter to Jonty Rhodes on India’s Republic Day

"India is witnessing a series of historic socio-economic transformations. I am confident these will empower lives and contribute to the global good. Once again, I extend Republic Day greetings and look forward to interacting with you in the times to come", PM Modi's letter said.

OpIndia Staff
Jonty Rhodes shares PM Modi's letter on Republic Day
PM Modi extended wishes to Jonty Rhodes and Chris Gayle on India's Republic Day
134

On January 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended personal wishes to former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes on the occasion of Republic Day. In his letter to Rhodes, PM Modi called him a special ambassador of the strong relations between India and South Africa.

PM Modi explained the importance of Republic Day this year

In his letter, While extending greetings for Republic Day, PM Modi said Republic Day this year is more special because it is happening at the time when India is celebrating 75 years of freedom from colonial rule. He said, “January 26 this year is even more special because it is happening at a time when India marks 75 years since freedom from colonial rule. Thus, I decided to write to you and a few other friends of India, with a sense of gratitude for your affection towards India and hope that you continue to work closely with our nation as well as our people.”

He further acknowledged the bond Rhodes has with India as he has named his daughter ‘India’. He said, “Over the years, you have developed a profound connection with India and its culture. This special bond was truly reflected when you named your daughter after this great nation. You truly are a special ambassador of the strong relations between our nations.”

He added, “India is witnessing a series of historic socio-economic transformations. I am confident these will empower lives and contribute to the global good. Once again, I extend Republic Day greetings and look forward to interacting with you in the times to come.”

Rhodes shared the letter he received from PM Modi on Twitter and said, “Thank you, Narendra Modi Ji, for the very kind words. I have indeed grown so much as an individual on every visit to India. My whole family celebrates #RepublicDay with all of India, honouring the importance of a #Constitution that protects the rights of the Indian people #JaiHind.”

Chris Gayle thanked PM Modi for the personal letter

Cricketer Chris Gayle also received a letter from the PM. In a Tweet, Gayle said, “I would like to congratulate India on their 73rd Republic Day.”

Thanking PM Modi for the letter, he added, “I woke up to a personal message from Prime Minister Modi reaffirming my close personal ties with him and to the people of India. Congratulations from the Universe Boss and nuff love.”

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsJonty Rhodes India, PM Modi India letter, Republic Day special letter
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,275FollowersFollow
25,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com