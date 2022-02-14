Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) has established its Indian chapter Tehreek-e-Taliban India (TTI). The newly formed chapter’s parent organization is a designated terror organization by Pakistan, US and other countries. It is responsible for widespread riots in Pakistan. The Twitter account, which was created in January 2021, published its first post on February 9.

Screenshot of TTI’s Twitter bio. Source: Twitter

The next day, it said the Emir or the head of the organization would be announced soon. The same day, it said, “The Tehreek-e-Taliban India (#TTI) announced its official activities today, Thursday, following a meeting of its leaders in India.” Later they named Maulana Al Qureshi as their first Emir.

TTI published tweet in favour of Hijab-clad girls. Source: Twitter

There was a photograph of a poster in the Tweet that was in support of the hijab. The poster read, “Hijab is haya & Haya is Emaan. We can die, but we can’t surrender. We stand with girls in hijab.” The poster also had the logo of Al-Haya-Min-Allah, which, according to its Twitter bio, is a month-long “Haya campaign” allegedly to “spread awareness”. The group has come out in support of hijab-wearing girls. Interestingly, the group being Al-Haya-Min-Allah has distanced itself from TTI and called it an account made by “Sanghis”.

Al-Haya-Min-Allah distanced itself from TTI. Source: Twitter

In its tweets, TTI claims that Taliban is a common name and it has nothing to do with Taliban in Afghanistan or Pakistan. It said, “The Indian Taliban is made up of Muslim scholars. And created for peace in India and Kashmir. And so far, thousands of Indian and Kashmiri Muslims have joined it.” It used a distorted map of India with the tweet.

TTI published distorted map of India. Source: Twitter

The government of India approached Twitter for an account ban

The Indian Law Enforcement agencies approached Twitter to ban the Twitter account of Tehreek-e-Taliban India. As a rule, Twitter shared the information with the said account that published a screenshot of the communication. TTI said, “The Indian government has no choice. Without war or peace with Tehreek-e-Taliban India.”

On February 12, TTI alleged if Biden gave Afghanistan’s money to someone else, the Americans living in India would face a strong response from the organization. TTI’s response came after US President Biden announced that America would equally divide $7 Billion of Afghanistan’s aid money to 9/11 victims and humanitarian organizations working in Afghanistan.

TTI threatens Americans living in India. Source: Twitter

On February 13, TTI claimed to have killed a police officer in Bijapur on Saturday. The location marked on the map was Karnataka. Contrary to the claims, the incident did not take place in Bijapur, Karnataka, but in Bijapur, Chattisgarh, where a CRPF soldier lost his life during an exchange of fire with Naxals.

TTI’s misleading tweet about death of CRPF officer. Source: Twitter

In the latest tweet, TTI called the Indian government fascist and said, “The fascist government of India can block TTI pages on social media. But no one can stop our war of liberation.”

TTI called Indian govt. “fascist”. source: Twitter

The location of the account is set to Delhi, written in Pashto, a language common to Pakistan and Afghanistan.