On Tuesday, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, informed the lower house of the Parliament that 34 persons from outside Jammu and Kashmir have bought properties in the Union Territory after the abrogation of Article 370 in the state.

“As per the information provided by the government of Jammu and Kashmir, 34 persons from outside Jammu and Kashmir have bought properties in Jammu, Reasi, Udhampur, and Ganderbal district after the abrogation of Article 370”, he said sharing the details in a written reply to a query of Bahujan Samaj Party leader Hazi Fazlur Rehman.

Rai also told the Lower House that the government has taken several steps to ensure the safety and security of civilians, including those from outside Jammu and Kashmir.

Citing measures taken by the government in this direction, Rai told the house that robust security and intelligence grid is in place; day and night patrolling is in place, and proactive operations against terrorists are being carried out in the state. Besides, round-the-clock checking at Nakas and Road Opening Parties have been adequately augmented at strategic points to thwart any terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Rai added.

Earlier in December 2021, the Centre had told Parliament that two people from outside Jammu and Kashmir have bought a property in the region since August 2019. In October 2020, the central government had notified new land rules allowing any Indian citizen to purchase non-agricultural land in the Union territory.

The new land laws for Jammu and Kashmir followed the August 2019 decision of the government to bifurcate the erstwhile state into two Union territories, and revoke Article 370. Before 2019, the erstwhile state had special status and only permanent residents were able to purchase land and properties in the UT.