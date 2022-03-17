A 20-year-old Hindu youth named Rameshwar Ankush Kharat was killed by a mob of Islamists in Ambad town in the Jalna district of Maharashtra. The violence is said to have erupted over a reason as minor as swimming in a well. Rameshwar Kharat was beaten with iron rods and wooden sticks by the mob in the Pathan Mohalla area of Ambad at around 4:30 PM on 12th March 2022. He died in a hospital at Jalna on 13th March 2022 at 6 PM. The people protested at Ambad police station till 12 at the night to arrest the accused in connection with the incident.

Sudarshan News journalist Jitendra Pratap Singh has tweeted a video of the family members mourning the loss of Rameshwar Kharat who was the only son of his parents. He has written in his tweet, “In Ambad town of Maharashtra, the bloodshed of jihadis continues, there is an uproar everywhere. The lone minor Hindu youth was brutally murdered by a total of 15 jihadis. The helpless mother is screaming and crying for justice, but no one is going to listen.”

-महाराष्ट्र के अंबड गांव मे जिहादियों का नंगा नाच जारी है, हर तरफ कोहराम मचा हुआ है.



-अकेला नाबालिग हिंदू युवक को कुल 15 जिहादियों ने मिलकर क्रूरता से हत्या कर दी.



-बेबस और लाचार माँ चीख-चीख कर इंसाफ की गुहार लगा रही है मगर कोई भी सुनने वाला नहीं है.

According to a report by Pudhari, on 13th March, an FIR was lodged in the Ambad police station in connection with the case. On the 12th of March, deceased Rameshwar Ankush Kharat, a resident of Holkar Nagar in Ambad, had gone with Prasad Pralhad Kharat to the well owned by a person named Fulare. He had gone there for swimming at around 1 PM. The well is situated on the Bhagwan Mahadev Mandir road.

There erupted a dispute among the youths there over getting into the well for swimming. The culprits abused and threatened Rameshwar Kharat saying ‘if you are seen in the mohalla, you will be killed’. Rameshwar Kharat called his brother Ganesh Kharat and informed him about the abuse and threats.

Rameshwar Kharat was stopped by the mob of Islamists in front of Khalil Maulana’s shop while he was going to the farm from Holkar Nagar around 4:30 PM through Pathan Mohalla. They asked him, ‘why did you quarrel with us while swimming in the well’ and started abusing him again. Meanwhile, Rameshwar was seriously injured when Shoeb Sulani Shafiq Sulani hit him with an iron rod in his hands.

Avez Siraj Sheikh, Shohel Shah Mohammad Pathan, Anis Gaffar Sheikh, Wajed Ismail Sheikh, Amir Chand Pathan beat Rameshwar Kharat with wooden sticks on his feet, back, and head. The other accused in the crime kicked and punched him. As a result, Rameshwar Kharat was seriously injured.

Sunil Diwte and Balu Datta Kharat brought Rameshwar Kharat to the Seva Hospital in Ambad. Due to severe injuries, Rameshwar Kharat was moved to a private hospital in Jalna. At 6 PM on 13th March, he passed away.

Baburao Kharat is the uncle of the deceased youth Rameshwar Ankush Kharat. He has lodged a complaint in the Ambad police station against the 15 accused in this case. A crime has been registered in response to his complaint. API Somnath Narke is doing further investigations.

The accused in this case are 1) Ibrahim Siraj Sheikh 2) Adnan Sulani Shafiq Sulani, 3) Shoeb Sulani Shafiq Sulani, 4) Azhar Ijaz Ali Sheikh, 5) Faizan Amjad Pathan, 6) Arbaaz Shah Mohammad Pathan, 7) Muradi Mehra Sheikh, 8) Awez Siraj Sheikh, 9) Shohel Shahmohammed Pathan, 10) Anis Ghapfar Sheikh, 11) Wajed Ismail Sheikh, 12) Amir Chand Pathan, 13) Abhay Babasaheb Kharat 14) Arshad Khurshid Jilani, and 15) Sheikh Nasser Sheikh Ismail. All of them live in Ambad.

BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar has raised this issue in the state legislative council of Maharashtra. He has said that the matter should be thoroughly investigated and as the deceased boy was the only son of his parents, the government must ensure some help and relief to the family. He also insisted that the government must provide a good lawyer so that the conviction of the accused and justice to the deceased boy is ensured.

As soon as the information about the murder spread in the area, hundreds of people came together and protested in the Ambad police station. Superintendent of Police Vinayak Deshmukh, Upper Superintendent of Police Vikrant Deshmukh and Sub-Divisional Police Officer Sunil Patil, Assistant Police Inspector Nitin Patange tried to calm the people down and assured that the culprits will be arrested soon.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, Traders Federation and Dhangar Samaj came to the fore on 14th March 2022 to close down the entire market in Ambad town in protest against the murder of Rameshwar Ankush Kharat. At this time, a peaceful march was organized in Ambad and demanded that action be taken and the accused be arrested.