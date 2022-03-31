Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has noted that the people who consume liquor are “Mahapaapi” (biggest sinners), “Mahaayogya” (Ineligible) and that he doesn’t consider them Indians. Kumar was addressing the state assembly on Wednesday over the issue of the multiple Hooch tragedies that reportedly took the lives of 37 people after drinking poisonous liquor on Holi.

“This is a sentiment shared by the father of the nation. Mahatma Gandhi opposed liquor consumption and those who go against his principles, I don’t consider them Indians. They are Mahapaapi and Mahaayogya, said Nitish Kumar while opposing the consumption of liquor. He asserted that the state government cannot be made liable for providing relief to those who die following the consumption of toxic liquor.

Commenting on people who consume hooch despite knowing it is harmful, he said, “It’s their fault. They consume liquor even after knowing that it could be toxic.” On Wednesday, the Bihar Assembly passed the Bihar Prohibition and Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which makes the liquor ban in the state less stringent for first-time offenders. After the bill gets Governor’s nod, first-time offenders will get bail from the duty magistrate after depositing a fine. However, failing to do so will end them up in jail for a month.

Hooch tragedies in Bihar have claimed more than sixty lives in the second half of 2021. CM Nitish Kumar faced ire from his partner in power – BJP and RLD in Opposition following the recent tragedy in March. The BJP demanded that the existing ban on liquor should be strictly executed in the state while alleging that law enforcers are using it to extort money from the people.