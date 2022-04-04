According to reports, early investigations by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have revealed that the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in Karnataka was perpetrated to orchestrate communal unrest against the backdrop of the hijab issue.

According to reports, the murder was also carried out in order to instil terror and disturb society’s peace and tranquilly. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra further indicated that the local police investigation revealed a communal motive for the crime.

On Saturday, NIA officers visited Shivamogga and seized all papers and materials related to the Harsha murder case from the local police. The Karnataka government recently handed over the inquiry into the death of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha to the NIA.

On March 2, Karnataka police charged ten persons apprehended in connection with the murder under the strict Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Mahammad Qasif (Kasif), Syed Nadeem, Rihan Sharief, Asif Ullah Khan, Abdul Afnan, Nihan, Faraz Pasha, Abdul Khadar Jilan, Abdul Roshan, and Jafar Sadiq are the ten accused in the murder case.

Harsha murder case

Harsha was stabbed to death by a group of Muslim youths on the night of February 20 at Kamat petrol bunk in Karnataka’s Shivamogaa district. He was from Seegehatti and worked as a tailor. Harsha was associated with the Hindu organisation Bajrang Dal, and he was spotted wearing saffron shawls to protest in support of the school and college dress regulations.

According to a friend of the Bajrang Dal activist, Harsha had been under observation for some weeks and the murder was a “well-planned plot.” Islamists reportedly threatened him in 2015 for allegedly ‘blasphemous’ social media posts.

The cold-blooded murder of the Bajrang Dal activist sparked widespread demonstrations, compelling the district government to enforce a curfew and close educational institutions.

People on social media were also outraged by the gruesome death of the Bajrang Dal activist. As sympathy for the slain Harsha came in, the hashtag #JusticeForHarsha trended on social media platforms. From Kangana Ranaut and Raveena Tondon to BJP officials and prominent people of society, everyone was outraged by the murder.