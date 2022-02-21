On February 21, hashtag #JusticeForHarsha trended on social media platforms as support for the murdered Bajrang Dal activist poured in. From actress Kangana Ranaut and Raveena Tondon to BJP leaders and prominent members of the society expressed their anger over the cold-blooded murder of Harsha in Karnataka over a Facebook post in connection to hijab controversy.

In a story, Actress Kangana Ranaut said, “This is wrong, for social media posts to simply voice their opinions people are being killed on the streets.” She was quoting a post by Instagram handle total.woke where the handle posted how ground reality was different from what is presented in the mainstream media.

The handle has posted a screenshot of a Twitter post by TMC leader Mahua Moitra in which she had posted an image of Swastika stabbed with a knife with the caption “Liberals creates intellectual cover”. TMC leader’s post read, “The only good fascist is a dead one.” Alongside, the image of the dead body of Harsha was posted with the caption “Street action team executes.”

Actress Raveena Tondon posted the hashtag #JusticeForHarsha with Praying Hands and Om emojis.

Dr Pradip Verma, State General Secretary BJP Jharkhand, said, “The brutal murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in Karnataka is a part of the well-thought-out chain under which Hindus are being murdered, such crimes are instigated by the jihadi mindset.” He further asserted Rupesh Kumar was also killed by people of the same mentality in Jharkhand and demanded strict action against the culprits.

Quoting a post on the matter by Scientist Anand Ranganathan, writer and director Jyoti Kapur Das said, “The fatwa against him was over six years old, and they finally got him yesterday. His ‘sin’- posting about the hijab row in Karnataka.”

Author Shefali Vaidya said, “So has Rajdeep Sardesai justified the brutal killing of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in Karnataka yet like he justified the brutal murder of Prashanth Poojary of Moodbidri a few years ago?”

Hindu activist Ramesh Solanki said, “We will just play trend-trend on social media. Shame on us.”

VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said, “The Bajrang Dal youth Harsha (26) killed yesternight in #Shivamogga of Karnataka was attacked by Jihadists earlier too. The culprits must be hanged soon. Bajrang Dal to have statewide protest this Wednesday.”

Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, BJP State General Secretary, Andhra Pradesh, said, “Rana Ayyub to BBC – Students protesting in saffron scarves are ‘Hindu terrorists. Quint’s Sadhika Tiwari compared girls protesting in saffron scarves to Nazis. And who paid the price – An innocent student Harsha who was brutally murdered for wearing uniform.”

Rana Ayyub to BBC – Students protesting in saffron scarves are ‘Hindu terrorists’.



Quint’s Sadhika Tiwari compared girls protesting in saffron scarves to Nazis.



BJP leader Kapil Mishra said, “Every day they are killing Kishan, Rupesh, Hira Gujrati, Harsha somewhere. On the other hand, they are spreading rumours of Muslims being attacked in India. This is the new form of Jihad, media and political leaders are involved in it.”

Every day they are killing Kishan, Rupesh, Hira Gujrati, Harsha somewhere



On other hand they are spreading rumours of muslims being attacked in India



On the night of February 20, Harsha, a Bajrang Dal activist was stabbed to death near Kamat petrol bunk in the Shivamogaa district of Karnataka. He was a tailor by occupation and hailed from Seegehatti. Harsha was a member of the Hindu organisation, Bajrang Dal, and was seen sporting saffron shawls to demand uniformity in the dress code of schools and colleges.