Saturday, April 9, 2022
‘Started talking about living with Jamaatis’: UP Maulvi and his aide arrested for attempting to convert a Hindu man into Islam

The victim's mother said that her son began reading Namaz and observing Roza after being influenced by the accused. She lamented that he frequently talked about adopting the Muslim religion and living with the Jamaatis.

Uttar Pradesh maulvi arrested for religious conversion
UP police arrests a Maulvi and his aide for forcefully converting a Hindu youth in Rampur (source: Aaj Tak)
Rampur police in Uttar Pradesh have arrested a Maulvi and one of his accomplices for trying to convert a Hindu youth to Islam. The action was taken based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother. The police have charged the duo under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

The Rampur police have also taken to its official Twitter account to inform the same. Sharing screenshots of news articles, the Rampur police Tweeted in Hindi that under the direction of Rampur SP, the Kotwali police have arrested the two accused, involved in the forced conversion case. The police informed that the accused have been booked under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act. 

According to reports, the complainant, a resident of Nalapar Kalghar potter’s street, Mohalla of Kotwali area of ​​the city had met the Superintendent of Police along with some people on Thursday. April 7. She informed the police that her son used to go to the accused to learn embroidery work. The accused, in turn, brainwashed her son to adopt Islam.

The mother went on to say that her son began reading Namaz and observing Roza during Ramzan after being influenced by the accused. She was concerned that her son had begun to act strangely in the house as well. She lamented that he frequently talks about adopting the Muslim religion and living with the Jamaatis.

Concerned for her son, the mother urged the SP to take action against the accused as soon as possible.

The Superintendent of Police, acting quickly on the mother’s request, directed the City Kotwali Police to investigate the matter, who, in turn, arrested the two accused.

According to City Kotwali in charge, Kishan Avtar, one of the arrested accused was identified as Maulvi Gulvez, a resident of Rampur’s Kotwali area, and the other as Nadeem Ahmed, a resident of Ajitpur Bazar in the Civil Lines Kotwali area.

Earlier in the day, OpIndia reported that the Uttar Pradesh police had booked a doctor named Dr Farooqui Kamal based on a complaint lodged by his employee, accusing the doctor of forcefully converting him to Islam. The victim, Ramraj Yadav had claimed that he was made to recite Quran verses and that his Aadhaar card was also made in the name of Karam Hussain.

