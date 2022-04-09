The Uttar Pradesh police Friday booked a doctor named Dr Farooqui Kamal based on a complaint lodged by his employee, accusing the doctor of forcefully converting him to Islam. The police have charged the doctor and two of his accomplice under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act. Cheating charges have also been invoked in the case.

According to the police, Ramraj Yadav, a resident of Itwa police station, alleged that he used to work in a private clinic where Dr Farooqui Kamal forced him to convert to Islam in 2019. He claimed he was made to recite Quran verses and that his Aadhaar card was also made in the name of Karam Hussain.

Yadav alleged that he had also tried to meet the government officials and the police in the past with his complaint, but to no avail.

Speaking about the case, Superintendent of Police Yashveer Singh confirmed that Ramraj Yadav has accused a resident of Dumariaganj of converting him to Islam, following which a case was lodged.

Singh further said that during the investigation it was revealed that Yadav worked for two-three years with Dr Farooqui Kamal.

The SP added that Ramraj Yadav had recently been released from jail where he was lodged on charges of mobile phone theft. All angles in the case are being looked into, said Superintendent of Police Yashveer Singh.

Notably, the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh police had busted an ISI-funded mass conversion racket last year. On June 21, it was reported that the Uttar Pradesh ATS had arrested two men identified as Umar Gautam and Mufti Qazi Jehangir for their involvement in illegal religious conversions. According to police, women, and physically challenged children were their primary targets. The duo was arrested in the Jamia Nagar area in Delhi. Prashant Kumar, Uttar Pradesh ADG (Law and Order), said that the arrested were running a conversion racket that was being funded by Pakistan’s spy agency ISI.

The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh police had claimed to have detected the flow of foreign funds worth Rs 150 crore for the racket. The ATS had confirmed that the funds detected were invested in illegal religious conversion activities in India. The fund mainly originated from Gulf countries Bahrain, Britain, Turkey and others.