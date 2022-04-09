Saturday, April 9, 2022
HomeNews ReportsUttar Pradesh police books Dr Farooqui Kamal for converting his employee to Islam, had forced...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh police books Dr Farooqui Kamal for converting his employee to Islam, had forced the latter to recite the verses of the Quran 

Ramraj Yadav claimed Dr Farroqui Kamal made him recite Quran verses and got his Aadhaar card changed in the name of Karam Hussain.

OpIndia Staff
Representational image (source: WikiHow)
4

The Uttar Pradesh police Friday booked a doctor named Dr Farooqui Kamal based on a complaint lodged by his employee, accusing the doctor of forcefully converting him to Islam. The police have charged the doctor and two of his accomplice under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act. Cheating charges have also been invoked in the case.

According to the police, Ramraj Yadav, a resident of Itwa police station, alleged that he used to work in a private clinic where Dr Farooqui Kamal forced him to convert to Islam in 2019. He claimed he was made to recite Quran verses and that his Aadhaar card was also made in the name of Karam Hussain.

Yadav alleged that he had also tried to meet the government officials and the police in the past with his complaint, but to no avail.

Speaking about the case, Superintendent of Police Yashveer Singh confirmed that Ramraj Yadav has accused a resident of Dumariaganj of converting him to Islam, following which a case was lodged.

Singh further said that during the investigation it was revealed that Yadav worked for two-three years with Dr Farooqui Kamal.

The SP added that Ramraj Yadav had recently been released from jail where he was lodged on charges of mobile phone theft. All angles in the case are being looked into, said Superintendent of Police Yashveer Singh.

Notably, the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh police had busted an ISI-funded mass conversion racket last year. On June 21, it was reported that the Uttar Pradesh ATS had arrested two men identified as Umar Gautam and Mufti Qazi Jehangir for their involvement in illegal religious conversions. According to police, women, and physically challenged children were their primary targets. The duo was arrested in the Jamia Nagar area in Delhi. Prashant Kumar, Uttar Pradesh ADG (Law and Order), said that the arrested were running a conversion racket that was being funded by Pakistan’s spy agency ISI.

The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh police had claimed to have detected the flow of foreign funds worth Rs 150 crore for the racket. The ATS had confirmed that the funds detected were invested in illegal religious conversion activities in India. The fund mainly originated from Gulf countries Bahrain, Britain, Turkey and others.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,070FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com