The Delhi cyber police Thursday (May 12) arrested a 35-year-old man identified as Farhan Taseer Khan, for duping more than 100 women from across 13 states of nearly Rs 1 crore under the pretext of marrying them. The accused, a native of Chhattisgarh currently living in Odisha, was arrested from Delhi’s Paharganj area. The police recovered a luxury car (with a Chhattisgarh special series number plate), nine debit cards and an expensive wristwatch from Khan.

News agency ANI quoted deputy commissioner of police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker as saying, “We’ve arrested one Farhan Khan who used to create fake profiles on a matrimonial website & cheat young women. He had taken around Rs 13-15 lakhs from a woman & different amounts from others. We’ve identified around 36 women who have been duped by him.”

The action was initiated against Farhan Taseer Khan following a complaint filed by a lady doctor from AIIMS with South Delhi Cyber Police on March 26. In the complaint, the victim alleged that she met a person on Jeevansathi matrimonial portal and started talking to each other on social media and on the phone. After promising to marry the woman, Khan allegedly convinced her to pay Rs 15 lakh, over several transactions, to support his fake business, after which he started ignoring her calls and messages.

The cyber cell team gathered Khan’s information from the matrimonial site based on the complaint and discovered that he had created numerous fake profiles on such sites and communicated with women from Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Gujarat, Punjab, Odisha, Karnataka, and other states.

Police revealed that Farhan, who is a resident of Odisha, had created a fake profile on matrimony websites to lure working women. The accused is only a Class 12 pass. He had an extremely wealthy lifestyle. The accused, who claimed that his parents had died, used matrimony websites to contact his targets and successfully sway them on one or the other pretext.

The information provided by matrimony websites and bank transactions, according to police, assisted them in tracking down and arresting Khan. He was tracked from Kolkata and finally arrested from a hotel in Paharganj on Thursday, the DCP informed.

“Khan confessed to having duped over 100 women to the tune of around Rs 1 crore in the past one and a half years. We are trying to find out if more women had filed complaints against him in other states,” added the DCP.

Khan used to attract women by flaunting a high-end car with a VVIP registration number and claiming ownership. According to the authorities, the car is actually owned by one of his relatives.

To give the impression that he was wealthy, he travelled from city to city and talked with the victims via video calls. According to the DCP, he told the women that he earned between 30 and 40 lakh per year.

In reality, Khan is married and has a three-year-old daughter, a father and a sister. However, to gain sympathy, he used to tell his targets that his parents had died in a road accident, the officer said.