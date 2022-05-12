On Wednesday, May 11, a 22-year-old youth identified as Mithun Thakur succumbed to his injuries in the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital in Gujarat. He had been admitted to the hospital on Monday (May 9) after being brutally assaulted by the brother of his Muslim girlfriend, who was disapproving of their interfaith relationship.

On hearing the news of Thakur’s death on Wednesday, the 18-year-old girl, Sumaiyya Kadivaar, also tried to commit suicide by slashing her wrist. She was, however, rushed to the hospital where she survived. The entire matter came to the fore after the girl was admitted to the hospital.

According to reports, Mithun Thakur, a native of Bihar, who was working in a local factory in Rajkot, Gujarat, was romantically involved with the 18-year-old Sumaiyya Kadivaar for the past few months. They stayed in the same neighbourhood in Radha Krishna Society on Jungleshwar main road.

On Monday, May 9, at around 10 am, Mithun Thakur called Sumiyya on her mobile phone, but her brother Saakir answered the call instead. The duo got into a heated argument over the phone. Saakir threatened Thakur with dire consequences and advised him to stay away from his sister.

On Wednesday, May 11, Saakir, along with his three unnamed, went to Thakur’s house and brutally beat him up. One of his neighbours noticed Mithun Thakur lying unconscious at his home after which he rushed him to Rajkot Civil Hospital. Due to critical injuries and brain haemorrhage, the doctors at the civil hospital referred him to Ahmedabad. Thakur was taken to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

Sumaiyya’s parents are divorced, and her mother also works as a labourer at a private company. Mithun Thakur and his father Bipin were manufacturing workers in Rajkot.

Speaking about the case, Bhaktinagar police inspector LL Chawra said, “We have taken the complaint of the victim’s father and rounded up Saakir and one of his accomplices”.

This is one of the many such incidents of hate crimes where Hindus have been assaulted and killed by the family members of their Muslim lover/wife. Only recently, a young man named Billapuram Nagaraju was stabbed to death in full public view by the family of his Muslim wife outside the Saroornagar Tehsildar’s office in Hyderabad. The video of the brutal act had gone viral on social media platforms.

Prior to this, a 24-year-old man from Gujarat’s Sarkhej was beaten up by three of his wife’s family members, who also kidnapped his wife after they objected to the interfaith marriage.

