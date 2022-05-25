On Wednesday, following the National Investigative Agency’s demand for the death penalty for Yasin Malik who has been found guilty in a terror funding case, several Pakistan Ministers and politicians have extended their support to the terrorist seeking his release from custody.

Naaz Baloch, a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan stated that Malik was convicted by the Modi-led government on false charges and that it was a gross violation of human rights.

“The UN should take immediate notice of gross human rights violations by the fascist Modi Govt! Convicting the brave Son of Kashmir Yasin Malik on false charges is a crime against humanity. His peaceful struggle for the right of self-determination is exemplary”, she tweeted demanding the release of terrorist Malik.

Kashmiri separatist terrorist Yasin Malik was found guilty in a terror funding case on May 19. On May 10, he pleaded guilty to all charges, including those under the stringent Unlawful Activities and Prevention Act (UAPA), before a Delhi Court in a case related to terrorism and secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir that convulsed the Valley in 2017. He also admitted that he was involved in terrorist activities, had also hatched criminal conspiracies, and that the sedition clauses against him were also correct. While convicting Malik, the NIA court had stated that the quantum of punishment in the case would be decided on May 25.

The Social media platform today therefore could be seen flooding with support messages for Malik from Pakistan. Other than Naaz Baloch, Mushaal Hussein Mullick, chairperson of ‘The Peace and Culture organization’ and wife of Yasin Malik said that India was scared of the ‘lion-like’ Yasin Malik. “The world has seen barbarism, it has seen injustice, but the level of injustice that is being done to Yasin Malik crosses every line”, she tweeted also adding to the #ReleaseYasinMalik campaign.

Meanwhile, Pakistan-based journalist and author Hamid Mir also condemned the decision taken by the NIA court. He claimed that the charges leveled against Malik were fabricated and that he was innocent. He in his Twitter statement called for the United Nations to look into the matter and take appropriate action.

This is a day after the Senate of Pakistan passed a resolution condemning the ‘illegal detention’ of Yasin Malik by the Indian government. The House expressing solidarity with Yasin Malik said that India was not providing basic human rights to him. The resolution moved by Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, asked the world community and human rights organizations to pressurize the Indian government not to infringe on the basic human rights of Yasin Malik.

Also, on May 24 recently ousted PM Imran Khan refused to call Yasin Malik a terrorist and said that he is a great fighter for the independence of Kashmir. “He can never be called a terrorist. I strongly condemn the punishment meted out to him by India and call on the world to take action against it”, he added.

Pakistani actor Shaan Shahid raised his voice for Free Kashmir and called Malik a ‘warrior’ for his motherland. “The powers of the world are quiet yet the screams of injustice can be heard by all. Yasin Malik, you are a hero. May Allah be with you. You cannot be silenced as your words of freedom will echo forever. We stand with you”, he tweeted.

Not only did the Pakistan leaders extend support to the terrorist and cold-blooded murderer, but several young people from the country hit the streets on Tuesday to protest against the Government of India. Islamists from the United Kingdom were also seen gathering in front of the Indian Embassy and demanding the release of terrorist Yasin Malik.

Here are a few more messages from Pakistani netizens that showcase support for the Islamic terrorist Yasin Malik who has been found guilty in a terror funding case.

Earlier, former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi had come out in support of the terror convict, seeking UN intervention in the matter. Characterizing Malik as a ‘freedom fighter’ of ‘Kashmir’s struggle’, Afridi painted Malik as a victim of ‘fabricated charges’ even though he had pleaded guilty to all charges levelled against him.

“India’s continued attempts to silence critical voices against its blatant human rights abuses are futile. Fabricated charges against #YasinMalik will not put a hold on #Kashmir‘s struggle for freedom. Urging the #UN to take notice of unfair & illegal trails against Kashmir leaders,” Afridi had tweeted.

Yasin Malik pleaded guilty to all terror charges

On May 10, Yasin Malik pleaded guilty to all charges, including those under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), before a Delhi Court in a case related to terrorism and secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir that convulsed the Valley in 2017. He had admitted that he was involved in terrorist activities, had also hatched criminal conspiracies, and that the sedition clauses against him were also correct.

He told the court that he did not wish to challenge the charges against himself under Sections 16 (terrorist activity), 17 (raising funds for terrorist activities), 18 (conspiring to commit terrorist activity), 18 (conspiring to commit a terrorist act), and 20 (being a member of a terrorist group or organization) of the UAPA and sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 124-A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code.

Under the sections under which a case is registered against Yasin, he can get a maximum punishment of lifelong imprisonment. He has been active in Kashmir politics. He is one of the key instigators and secessionist leaders in the Kashmir valley. Malik is in jail since 2019 as a part of the crackdown against the anti-India and secessionist elements in the Valley in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack. He was later remanded to the NIA custody and was shifted to Delhi’s Tihar jail from Jammu’s Kot Balwal jail.

He is the chief of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), an outfit that was banned shortly after the Pulwama terror attack. Malik is also accused of kidnapping former Union Home Minister Mufti Mohammed Saeed’s daughter Rubiya Saeed in 1989 and of killing 5 IAF personnel in early 1990. He is also allegedly involved in the killing of Justice Neelkanth Ganju, the judge who had ordered the death sentence for JKLF terrorist Maqbool Bhatt, and the murder of the former director of Doordarshan Kendra in Srinagar, Lassa Kaul.