Thursday, May 19, 2022
HomeNews ReportsYasin Malik convicted by special NIA court for terror funding activities in Jammu and...
CrimeLawNews Reports
Updated:

Yasin Malik convicted by special NIA court for terror funding activities in Jammu and Kashmir, charged under UAPA

Yasin Malik told the court that he did not wish to challenge the charges against himself under Sections 16 (terrorist activity), 17 (raising funds for terrorist activities), 18 (conspiring to commit terrorist activity), 18 (conspiring to commit a terrorist act), and 20 (being a member of a terrorist group or organization) of the UAPA and sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 124-A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code.

OpIndia Staff
Yasin Malik
Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh with the convicted terrorist Yasin Malik. Image Source: Twitter
44

Kashmiri separatist terrorist Yasin Malik has been found guilty in a terror funding case. While convicting Malik, the NIA court has stated that the quantum of punishment in the case will be decided on 25th May 2022. Malik had pleaded guilty earlier in the case, admitting that he has been associated with terror funding activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

On 10th May 2022, Yasin Malik pleaded guilty to all charges, including those under the stringent Unlawful Activities and Prevention Act (UAPA), before a Delhi Court in a case related to terrorism and secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir that convulsed the Valley in 2017. Yasin Malik had admitted that he was involved in terrorist activities, had also hatched criminal conspiracies, and that the sedition clauses against him were also correct.

Yasin Malik told the court that he did not wish to challenge the charges against himself under Sections 16 (terrorist activity), 17 (raising funds for terrorist activities), 18 (conspiring to commit terrorist activity), 18 (conspiring to commit a terrorist act), and 20 (being a member of a terrorist group or organization) of the UAPA and sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 124-A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code.

Under the sections under which a case is registered against Yasin, he can get a maximum punishment of lifelong imprisonment. Yasin Malik has been active in Kashmir politics. He is one of the key instigators and secessionist leaders in the Kashmir valley.

Malik is in jail since 2019 as a part of the crackdown against the anti-India and secessionist elements in the Valley in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack. He was later remanded to the NIA custody and was shifted to Delhi’s Tihar jail from Jammu’s Kot Balwal jail.

He is the chief of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), an outfit that was banned shortly after the Pulwama terror attack.

Malik is also accused of kidnapping former Union Home Minister Mufti Mohammed Saeed’s daughter Rubiya Saeed in 1989 and of killing 5 IAF personnel in early 1990. He is also allegedly involved in the killing of Justice Neelkanth Ganju, the judge who had ordered the death sentence for JKLF terrorist Maqbool Bhatt, and the murder of the former director of Doordarshan Kendra in Srinagar, Lassa Kaul.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsYasin Malik case, kashmir terrorists, pakistan terrorism
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘Bhagwan Sri Krishna Virajman’: Mathura district court reverses civil court order, allows petition seeking removal Shahi Idgah disputed structure

OpIndia Staff -

Supreme Court awards one-year jail term to Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu in 1988 road rage case

OpIndia Staff -

Former CEA Dr KV Subramanian schools Rajdeep Sardesai for negative portrayal of India’s macroeconomic situation, cites inflation numbers

OpIndia Staff -

‘Hinduism is no religion’: Says Maulana Sajid Rashidi, justifies social media mockery of Shivling in Gyanvapi case

OpIndia Staff -

Freudian slip of the century: Former US President George Bush says invasion of Iraq was wholly unjustified, ‘corrects’ it to Ukraine a second later

OpIndia Staff -

After his father had stopped Hindus from doing puja at Gyanvapi Shringar Gauri temple, Akhilesh Yadav insinuates that it’s a make-belief temple: Watch

OpIndia Staff -

As law and order deteriorates in Punjab, CM Bhagwant Mann focuses on swiftly getting rid of pet dogs from govt accommodation within a week:...

OpIndia Staff -

Chhattisgarh: Ishtiaq Alam gives Triple Talaq to wife over phone for not giving birth to a child, says ‘talaq, talaq, talaq’ and disconnects call,...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Remnants of old Hindu temple clear inside Gyanvapi, Shringar Gauri, Sheshnaag, lotus structures found’: Former court-appointed survey commissioner Ajay Mishra’s report

OpIndia Staff -

Maharashtra: Juvenile Justice Board releases ISIS terrorist after 3 years to be a home tutor for school students, serve at old age home, despite...

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,918FollowersFollow
26,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com