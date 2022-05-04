Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray addressed a press conference in Mumbai on 4th May 2022 regarding his demand to ban illegal loudspeakers from religious places. On Wednesday morning, Hanuman Chalisa was played on a loudspeaker during Namaz in an area of Mumbai. The matter has gained further momentum after an open letter written by Raj Thackeray. In his statement, Thackeray had alleged that restrictions are imposed on Hindu festivals through silence zones in the name of schools or hospitals, but mosques are exempt from such restrictions.

Raj Thackeray said that according to the information he received, there are 1140 mosques in Mumbai out of which 135 mosques used loudspeakers till 6 am today. Raj Thackeray asked what steps is the government taking against these mosques acting against the Supreme Court’s decision.

In Mumbai there are a total of 1,140 Mosques of whom as many as 135 used loudspeakers before 6am today. Appropriate action should be taken against these 135 mosques that went against the orders of the Supreme Court of India: Maharashtra Home Department — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2022

Raj Thackeray has said that the agitation will continue till loudspeakers come down from mosques across the country. He further warned that it is not a religious but a social issue. Raj Thackeray said, if the government and the Muslims do not listen to the requests, MNS will also respond to them in a language they understand.

We will continue playing Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques at the time of Azaan until all illegal loudspeakers will be removed. I have to see what Supreme Court is doing if govt is not following its order: MNS chief Raj Thackeray — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2022

Earlier in his letter, Raj Thackeray had written, “If a loudspeaker is heard from any mosque from Wednesday, we will recite Hanuman Chalisa in a volume double than that of the loudspeaker.”

Angered by the arrest of the MNS activists, Raj Thackeray said, “Around 250 MNS workers have been detained by the police at different places across Maharashtra for carrying out the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers. In Pune, police have also detained MNS General Secretary Ajay Shinde along with six others for performing Maha Aarti.”

Maharashtra: Police detains Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Secretary Ajay Shinde along with six others after they perform Maha Aarti in Khalkar Hanuman Mandir in Pune pic.twitter.com/ydWGER2p4R — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2022

Maharashtra | Navi Mumbai’s Sanpada Police detained the city head of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Yogesh Shete, amid the loudspeaker row pic.twitter.com/QGUApiY0lA — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2022

Raj Thackeray further said, “I want peace in Maharashtra and not any kind of violence. If, after 4th May, the loudspeakers on the mosques are heard in the same way they used to be till now, we will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers, right in front of those mosques. Out of 1400 to 1500 mosques here in Mumbai, about 135 mosques broke the Supreme Court’s guidelines and used the loudspeakers. I am asking the Police of Maharashtra and the Government of Maharashtra what action are they taking on these 135 mosques. This is not a one-day movement, it will continue. If the volume of the loudspeakers exceeds the limits fixed by the Supreme Court, then proper action should be taken. Unless these loudspeakers are switched off and come down from the mosques, our agitation will continue. We will recite Hanuman Chalisa on the loudspeaker.”

Pune Commissioner Amitabh Gupta said that the situation is completely under control. Most of the mosques have not given the azaan from loudspeakers and the Supreme Court guidelines have been fully followed. 2500 police personnel have been deployed to maintain peace and order in the city.

Reacting to Raj Thackeray’s statement, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that there is no illegal loudspeaker in the state. He alleged that Raj Thackeray is trying to vitiate the atmosphere. Sanjay Raut said, “There is a law on loudspeakers all over the country, which is being followed in Maharashtra also. Shiv Sena is the real Hindutva. It was Bal Thackeray and Veer Savarkar who taught the country the lesson of Hindutva. There is no protest anywhere in the state.”

There is peace in Maharashtra and no protest is happening in the state. No illegal loudspeakers running in the state… Bal Thackeray & Veer Savarkar are the ones who taught Hindutva to the country. Shiv Sena’s school of Hindutva is original: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut pic.twitter.com/LTFfewECEG — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2022

Raj Thackeray’s troubles were compounded when the Aurangabad police registered a case against him two days ago for his speech over loudspeakers used in mosques. The Director-General of Police (DGP) of Maharashtra said that appropriate legal action will be taken against him on the issue. A court in Western Maharashtra’s Sangli district has issued a non-bailable warrant against Raj Thackeray in a 14-year-old case. A court in Western Maharashtra’s Sangli district has issued a non-bailable warrant against Raj Thackeray in a 14-year-old case. The Mumbai Police has issued a notice to Raj Thackeray under a section of the CrPC pertaining to the prevention of cognizable offenses.