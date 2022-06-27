The Delhi Police has registered a case against Sonia Gandhi’s personal assistant PP Madhavan on rape charges. According to news reports, a case has been registered against 71-year-old Madhavan following allegations of Rape of a Dalit woman.

Times Now has reported that the Delhi police issued a statement which said that Madhavan has been booked under charges pertaining to sections 376 (Punishment for Rape) and 506 ( Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). An FIR was filed against Madhavan on complaints of rape in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar police station on June 25, Saturday.

Denying the allegations, Madhavan has said that they are baseless and it’s a conspiracy. However, he has been accused of raping a Dalit woman after an allurement of marriage and a job. According to News 18, the victim turned widow in 2020, and her husband used to work as a labourer at the Congress office in Delhi.

As mentioned in the FIR filed by the victim, Madhavan called her to a house in Delhi’s Sundar Nagar for a work-related interview. During their meeting, Madhavan highlighted that he had divorced his wife and wanted to marry the victim. The woman, who was going through financial distress after Covid-19 agreed with the proposal and they started being in touch over video calls.

As per the FIR, one day Madhavan crossed his limits and asked the victim to meet him at the Uttam Nagar Metro Station Terminal. In a vehicle parked at the station, Madhavan forced himself on her and raped the woman. In another incident mentioned in the FIR, the victim was called by Madhavan for the second time in the same house where the woman allegedly went through the same, without her consent.

The victim filed a complaint against Madhavan after his allurements of marriage and employment turned into threats. In her FIR, the victim has requested the Police to grant her protection as she has been receiving death threats from PP Madhavan.