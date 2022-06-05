Amidst the death threats received by Nupur Sharma over accusations of alleged blasphemy, an elderly Muslim man was seen inciting his co-religionists on the streets of Ahmedabad.

In a video that has now surfaced on social media, the man can be seen holding a placard that read, “Nupur Sharma Shaitan ki aulad hai (Nupur Sharma is the child of the Devil).”

While standing in the middle of the Relief Road in Ahmedabad, he remarked. “ Muslamano ke khilaf hai Modi chor (‘Thief’ Modi is against the Muslim community)…”

He lamented, “ Phir bhi Musalman jaag nahin rahe (Even then Muslims are not awake)…Subah hote hi kutte ke mafik daulat ke piche daudta hai Musalman (Muslims run after money like dogs every morning)”

The man lambasted the Muslim community for not coming forward and avenging the alleged insults hurled at Prophet Muhammad. “Musalman hone pe lanat hai tumko (You are a blot in the name of Muslim),” he said.

The man recording the video then hailed the old man in the video as Aashiq-e-Rasool (devout follower of the Last Messenger). “He is standing in the sun and doing this. Mashallah,” he added.

Attempts to mobilize Islamists on the streets

While the ‘placard protest’ by the elderly man might look harmless on the outside, it effectively serves the purpose to remind his co-religionists about their ‘duty’ to defend the Faith. His grievance about Muslims having forgotten their ‘Iman‘ in pursuit of money is designed to ignite passion, which can later translate into real-life action.

We have seen the aftermath of such an action-oriented mobilisation in Kanpur where Islamist mobs went berserk to ‘restore’ the honour of Prophet Muhammad. Prior to that, the BJP spokesperson received countless death and rape threats, which was facilitated by the dog-whistling of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair.

He incited Islamists against the BJP leader, knowing fully well that it could have life-threatening consequences. Bounties, to the tune of lakhs and crores of money, were thus announced on Nupur Sharma.

All this while, the community members waited in anticipation for Islamists to act while effectively crying about being a ‘Dara hua Minority (scared minority).’

Given that Zubair’s online mobilization has already got a mob of people after Nupur Sharma, this elderly man’s efforts to hit the street is likely to have a similar impact.