Monday, May 30, 2022
Updated:

AIMIM chief Asaddudin Owaisi dog-whistles in front of thousands of people against BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma

BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma is at the receiving end of Islamist ire, egged on by AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair, following which Sharma has received multiple death threats to her and her family.

OpIndia Staff
Owaisi dog-whistles crowd against Nupur Sharma remarking on Prophet
Several complaints have been lodged against BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma for making remarks on the prophet during a TV debate.
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi while addressing a crowd, dog-whistled his followers against BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her remarks about Prophet Mohammad during a TV debate. Owaisi said that he appeals to Prime Minister Modi to take action against BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Addressing the crowd, Owaisi said, “If you talk about Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Vishwas, you can stay against us, but this is not justified to make offensive remarks against the one whom we revere.” “You’re also the Prime Minister of Muslims of India, you should take strict action against your spokesperson who has remarked on our beloved prophet,” Owaisi further added.

“Tell her that this is wrong. Book her in a case I am saying. You call yourself a secular party. Why don’t you act now?” Owaisi remarked angrily.

Several complaints have been lodged against BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma for making remarks on the prophet during a TV debate. Following a Times Now discussion on Thursday evening, AltNews cofounder Mohammed Zubair dog-whistled an online mob against Sharma, accusing her of disrespecting Prophet Muhammad. He was backed by other Islamists, many of whom threatened her and her family with murder and rape.

The dog-whistling certainly worked as troll accounts descended on Nupur Sharma’s timeline, menacing her with various threats, including threats to behead her. In other comparable incidents, such as those involving Kamlesh Tiwari and Kishan Bharwad, it was a similar kind of threat which led to the two losing their lives.

Asaduddin Owaisi had dog-whistled against Hindu Samaj leader Kamlesh Tiwari

In 2019, a video of Asaduddin Owaisi went viral in which he apparently threatened Kamlesh Tiwari for allegedly disrespecting Prophet Mohammad. In the video, Owaisi could be heard saying whoever dares to speak anything against Rasulullah is haram as per Quran.

He stated, “Remember that dog who is sitting in Uttar Pradesh and saying such things against Allah. You’ll be secure in jail, but the rest of the world will be a rat’s hole for you.” Tiwari, a former Hindu Mahasabha leader, was subsequently killed at his Lucknow office by two men named Ashfaq and Moinuddin.

