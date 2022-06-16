The Congress Party’s ‘Chalo Raj Bhavan’ rallies called in Hyderabad on Thursday 16th June 2022 turned violent, with party workers torching a scooter and shattering Telangana State Road Transport Corporation’s bus windows. Senior Congress leader and former Minister Renuka Chowdhury grabbed the collar of a Sub Inspector during a protest called by the All India Congress Committee over Enforcement Directorate’s summons to Rahul Gandhi.

As the call given by #AICC to gehro Raj Bhavan in all state, #Telangana #Congress turns violent as they brun vehicle to mark their protest pic.twitter.com/4VBIuWBx9y — Aneri Shah (@tweet_aneri) June 16, 2022

The protesters, including TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Geetha Reddy, Anjan Kumar Yadav, and Sridhar Babu, were arrested by local police. The leaders detained by the police were subsequently taken to the Bollaram police station.

What we have to appreciate in the Cop is he showed respect to that Congress Woman and didn’t lose control by reacting in the same manner .

Telangana Congress Leaders can go to Delhi and fight at ED office on the Delhi Police.

Why manhandle Telangana Police ? @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/3FsBIJhIwd — krishanKTRS (@krishanKTRS) June 16, 2022

During the protests, members of Congress clashed with police officers attempting to control the scene. When the officers were attempting to take Renuka Chowdhury into custody while handling the situation, she and the cops got into a dispute. Renuka Chowdhury lost her calm and grabbed the collar of a police Sub-Inspector.

The police officer was seen maintaining restraint and not taking any coercive action against Renuka, even while some other Congress worker tried to calm Renuka down and move her hand away from the policeman’s collar.

The Telangana Congress has called for a ‘Chalo Raj Bhavan’ demonstration in protest of the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) summons to Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. The Congress state unit was also protesting at all Central government offices in Telangana.