Saturday, June 4, 2022
HomeNews ReportsNDTV journalist writes an entire thread about the second arrest in the Hyderabad rape...
CrimeMediaNews Reports
Updated:

NDTV journalist writes an entire thread about the second arrest in the Hyderabad rape case, has trouble stating that the accused is a son of a Waqf Board official

NDTV Uma Sudhir journalist tweets that one arrested juvenile in Hyderabad gang-rape case is son of a TRS leader and "head of important community body", instead of saying Waqf Board

OpIndia Staff
NDTV 'journalist' refrains from mentioning that the second arrested accused in Hyderabad gang rape case was the son of a Waqf Board leader
3

Hyderabad police on Saturday arrested two minors including the son of a senior Waqf board official in connection with the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at Jubilee Hills. Uma Sudhir, a ‘journalist’ working for NDTV, took to Twitter to share the aforementioned development in the case. Notably, the ‘journalist’ has been posting many important updates on the case since June 3 on her Twitter handle. In her latest Tweet, she informed how the Hyderabad police made the second arrest in the case but conveniently skipped mentioning that the accused was a son of a Waqf Board leader.

The NDTV journalist Tweeted, “Second arrest in #HyderabadGangrape case: one among three minors out of five accused, has been taken into custody by #Hyderabadpolice; this happens to be son of #TRS leader recently elected as head of important community body @[email protected]

In her carefully worded Tweet, the NDTV journalist wrote that the arrested juvenile happens to be the son of a TRS leader, recently elected as “head of important community body”. She had purposely avoided mentioning the name of ‘Waqf Board’ and instead called it an ‘important community body’.

Notably, after the gang-rape case came to light, it was reported in the media that the sons of two VIPs were involved in the crime. One was reported to be the son of an AIMIM MLA, and the other was reported to be the son of a TRS leader, who also happens to be Waqf Board Chairman. Many media houses, several left-leaning ones too, reported the same. Yesterday the police said that the AIMIM MLA’s son was not present at the time of the crime, but the son of another VIP was involved.

The report published by TNIE
The report published by News 18

However, what is surprising is that despite the information being out in the open, the NDTV ‘journalist’ refrained from mentioning the name of the Islamic body.

What’s more intriguing is that Uma Sudhir did not even hesitate once to state that the accused was the son of a TRS leader, but she had trouble indicating that this TRS leader is also the chairman of the ‘Waqf Board.’ It was most likely her frenzied attempt to give the crime a ‘secular’ spin. She, like her left-liberal secular cohorts, undoubtedly did not want to portray a Muslim as the perpetrator. This cabal of left-liberals, in their unconditional affection for Islamists, has been whitewashing crimes committed by Islamists for years, and this appears to be one of those classic cases.

NDTV ‘journalist’ dismisses communal angle in Hindu man’s murder case

Here it becomes pertinent to mention that Uma Sudhir had previously also tried to dismiss the communal angle in a case where Muslims were the perpetrator. In May 2022, a day after a Hindu man was brutally murdered on the streets of Hyderabad for marrying a Muslim woman by the woman’s family, Uma Sudhir, executive editor at controversial news network NDTV, attempted to gloss over the religious overtones of the murder. She had then urged people to not give a communal or caste colour to the incident, when the Hindu man 25-year-old Nagaraju was stabbed to death by two Muslim men for marrying a Muslim woman.

She is the same NDTV ‘journalist’ who had in 2018, attempted to gaslight victims of sexual harassment, presumably to protect her husband, who was accused of sexually assaulting his colleague.

The Hyderabad rape case

Meanwhile, out of the five persons identified as accused in the heinous crime, police had already arrested Saduddin Malik on Friday. Two juvenile culprits were held today, including the TRS leader and Waqf Board Chairman’s son. Another adult accused Umran Khan and another minor boy who is involved in the offence are still absconding.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) Joel Davis conducted a press conference yesterday and said that the victim minor girl could identify only one of the accused, and the rest were identified with the help of CCTV footage. He said that the police have identified 5 culprits as per CCTV footage and as per the statement of the victim. He informed that out of the 5 culprits that were identified, three are minors.

The minor girl was gang-raped in Telangana’s capital Hyderabad on 28th May 2022. The Mercedes car in which the crime took place belongs to the TRS leader. The victim girl had gone to attend a party at the Amnesia and Insomnia Pub in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Reportedly, the culprits took her out of the party in the Mercedes car and then gang raped her.

In his complaint to the jubilee hills police station on June 1, the girl’s father said that some boys in a Mercedes car brought his daughter out of the pub and took her in the car, and then gang-raped her.

According to the father’s complaint, his daughter had gone to a party in the pub on the afternoon of May 28. At around 5.30 pm, some boys took her away in a red Mercedes numbered TS09 FL6460. Along with this, some boys came there in an Innova with a temporary registration number.

The father has also stated in his complaint that these boys also abused and assaulted his daughter, due to which she suffered minor injuries on her neck. At that time, the girl was in deep shock and was unable to tell the exact details of what happened.

Based on the complaint of the minor girl’s father, a case has been registered against the accused under Sections 354, Section 376, and Section 323 of the IPC and Sections 9 and 10 of the POCSO Act.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Tamil Nadu: AIADMK, BJP slam Dravidar Kazhagam for raising derogatory slogans against Hindu deities, DK workers booked

OpIndia Staff -

Chetan + Shut Up = Chup: Read how Chetan Bhagat gives bizarre ‘Mosples’ suggestion, cites Hagia Sophia to talk about mythical ‘conjoined past’

OpIndia Staff -

‘Lord Krishna had illicit relationships in his youth’, Hatred for Hindu gods resurfaces on TV as VCK spokesperson defends a Hinduphobic rally

OpIndia Staff -

MIB directs social media platforms to remove controversial ads by ‘Layer’r Shot’ as netizens slam the ad for promoting rape culture: Details

OpIndia Staff -

‘Anti-Tribal mindset’: AAP MP Raghav Chadha says bad officers should be transferred to ‘tribal ministry’ as a punishment posting

OpIndia Staff -

‘Duty-bound to protect temple properties’: Madras HC lashes out at Tamil Nadu govt, orders to initiate proceedings to recover the encroached temple land

OpIndia Staff -

Properties of Islamists who rioted in Kanpur to be bulldozed, PFI link being probed: Timeline of events over 9 days that culminated in violence

OpIndia Staff -

Are they always ready? Visuals from Kanpur violence by Islamists show a hint of pre-planning: What it means

Nupur J Sharma -

Kanpur violence mastermind Hayat Zafar Hashmi arrested, had earlier participated in violent anti-CAA protests

OpIndia Staff -

As Hindus continue to be murdered in Kashmir by Islamists, here is a reminder of how AltNews tried to dismiss the threat with its...

Amit Kelkar -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
589,058FollowersFollow
27,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com