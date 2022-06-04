Hyderabad police on Saturday arrested two minors including the son of a senior Waqf board official in connection with the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at Jubilee Hills. Uma Sudhir, a ‘journalist’ working for NDTV, took to Twitter to share the aforementioned development in the case. Notably, the ‘journalist’ has been posting many important updates on the case since June 3 on her Twitter handle. In her latest Tweet, she informed how the Hyderabad police made the second arrest in the case but conveniently skipped mentioning that the accused was a son of a Waqf Board leader.

The NDTV journalist Tweeted, “Second arrest in #HyderabadGangrape case: one among three minors out of five accused, has been taken into custody by #Hyderabadpolice; this happens to be son of #TRS leader recently elected as head of important community body @[email protected]”

Second arrest in #HyderabadGangrape case: one among three minors out of five accused, has been taken into custody by #Hyderabadpolice; this happens to be son of #TRS leader recently elected as head of important community body

In her carefully worded Tweet, the NDTV journalist wrote that the arrested juvenile happens to be the son of a TRS leader, recently elected as “head of important community body”. She had purposely avoided mentioning the name of ‘Waqf Board’ and instead called it an ‘important community body’.

Notably, after the gang-rape case came to light, it was reported in the media that the sons of two VIPs were involved in the crime. One was reported to be the son of an AIMIM MLA, and the other was reported to be the son of a TRS leader, who also happens to be Waqf Board Chairman. Many media houses, several left-leaning ones too, reported the same. Yesterday the police said that the AIMIM MLA’s son was not present at the time of the crime, but the son of another VIP was involved.

The report published by TNIE

The report published by News 18

However, what is surprising is that despite the information being out in the open, the NDTV ‘journalist’ refrained from mentioning the name of the Islamic body.

What’s more intriguing is that Uma Sudhir did not even hesitate once to state that the accused was the son of a TRS leader, but she had trouble indicating that this TRS leader is also the chairman of the ‘Waqf Board.’ It was most likely her frenzied attempt to give the crime a ‘secular’ spin. She, like her left-liberal secular cohorts, undoubtedly did not want to portray a Muslim as the perpetrator. This cabal of left-liberals, in their unconditional affection for Islamists, has been whitewashing crimes committed by Islamists for years, and this appears to be one of those classic cases.

NDTV ‘journalist’ dismisses communal angle in Hindu man’s murder case

Here it becomes pertinent to mention that Uma Sudhir had previously also tried to dismiss the communal angle in a case where Muslims were the perpetrator. In May 2022, a day after a Hindu man was brutally murdered on the streets of Hyderabad for marrying a Muslim woman by the woman’s family, Uma Sudhir, executive editor at controversial news network NDTV, attempted to gloss over the religious overtones of the murder. She had then urged people to not give a communal or caste colour to the incident, when the Hindu man 25-year-old Nagaraju was stabbed to death by two Muslim men for marrying a Muslim woman.

She is the same NDTV ‘journalist’ who had in 2018, attempted to gaslight victims of sexual harassment, presumably to protect her husband, who was accused of sexually assaulting his colleague.

The Hyderabad rape case

Meanwhile, out of the five persons identified as accused in the heinous crime, police had already arrested Saduddin Malik on Friday. Two juvenile culprits were held today, including the TRS leader and Waqf Board Chairman’s son. Another adult accused Umran Khan and another minor boy who is involved in the offence are still absconding.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) Joel Davis conducted a press conference yesterday and said that the victim minor girl could identify only one of the accused, and the rest were identified with the help of CCTV footage. He said that the police have identified 5 culprits as per CCTV footage and as per the statement of the victim. He informed that out of the 5 culprits that were identified, three are minors.

The minor girl was gang-raped in Telangana’s capital Hyderabad on 28th May 2022. The Mercedes car in which the crime took place belongs to the TRS leader. The victim girl had gone to attend a party at the Amnesia and Insomnia Pub in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Reportedly, the culprits took her out of the party in the Mercedes car and then gang raped her.

In his complaint to the jubilee hills police station on June 1, the girl’s father said that some boys in a Mercedes car brought his daughter out of the pub and took her in the car, and then gang-raped her.

According to the father’s complaint, his daughter had gone to a party in the pub on the afternoon of May 28. At around 5.30 pm, some boys took her away in a red Mercedes numbered TS09 FL6460. Along with this, some boys came there in an Innova with a temporary registration number.

The father has also stated in his complaint that these boys also abused and assaulted his daughter, due to which she suffered minor injuries on her neck. At that time, the girl was in deep shock and was unable to tell the exact details of what happened.

Based on the complaint of the minor girl’s father, a case has been registered against the accused under Sections 354, Section 376, and Section 323 of the IPC and Sections 9 and 10 of the POCSO Act.