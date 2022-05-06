A day after a Hindu man was brutally murdered on the streets of Hyderabad for marrying a Muslim woman by the woman’s family, the ‘liberal-secular’ media has started using all its cards to understate the religious angle into the gruesome murder. While it was clear that the Hindu man was killed by the Muslims for marrying a Muslim girl, the liberals are insisting that there is no religious angle to the crime.

On Thursday, Uma Sudhir, executive editor at controversial news network NDTV, attempted to gloss over the religious overtones of the murder of 25-year-old Nagaraju, who was stabbed to death by two Muslim men for marrying a woman from their community. One of the accused has been identified as the brother of the woman.

In a tweet, Uma Sudhir claimed that the deceased Nagaraju and his Muslim wife Sulthana had known each other for ten years and married for love. She continued by saying that the caste and religious identity of the couple was just incidental to them, and one should not give a communal or caste colour to the incident.

Amidst massive outrage over the brutal killing of Nagaraju, the likes of Uma Sudhir jumped to ‘secularise’ the crime as it was Muslims who are accused in the case. The ‘secular-liberals’ like Uma Sudhir not only want people to ignore the religious nature of the murder but also attempt to whitewash the crimes committed by the Muslim community.

A Hindu man has been killed simply over his religious identity. Still, Uma Sudhir wants people to discount the communal angle and not name the Muslims who are accused of murdering their own brother-in-law. This is nothing but an attempt to trivialise a hate crime and soft-pedal the existing communal hatred towards Hindus in the country.

Nagaraju was murdered by his own Muslim brother-in-law for marrying a Muslim girl. The motive of the accused to commit the crime only brewed because a Hindu had married a woman from a Muslim community. There is no other known reason so far. The extent of hatred against Hindus is such that one of the two accused was even ready to destroy his own sister’s life to protect the religious sanctity of Islam. However, Uma Sudhir wants people to believe that there is no religious angle to the incident.

Perhaps, Nagaraju would have been alive today if he was not a Hindu or married a non-Muslim. Or maybe not, as Sulthana, the wife of the deceased Nagaraju, revealed that the 25-year-old marketing manager was willing to convert to Muslim for his beloved wife. However, the family of Sulthana were in no mood to let go of Nagaraju despite his promise to convert to Islam.

On Wednesday, Nagaraju was brutally attacked by Sulthana’s brother Syed Mobin Ahmed and Mohammad Masood Ahmed, who attacked him with an iron rod. He stabbed Nagaraju in public, who suffered serious injuries and died on the spot, while Pallavi was injured. The heartbreaking visuals have gone viral on social media platforms. The truth is out in the open, but liberals and secular intends to hide the communal overtones of the incident so that they do not want to speak about the inherent hatred within Islam that could anger Muslims.