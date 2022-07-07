AAP MLA Akhilesh Tripathi from the Model Town constituency has been booked for physical assault by the Delhi Police after he reportedly attacked and injured two persons when they tried to complain about the sewer problem in their area.

As per reports, on the afternoon of July 6, AAP MLA Akhilesh Tripathy visited the Ashok Vihar area in Delhi to attend an event. A person named Guddu Halwai complained to the police that he was handling the catering of the event near the Jailor Wala Baag area. During the event, the caterer met the MLA and tried to bring his attention to the sewer problem in their area. However, the AAP MLA got furious and an argument ensued between the two. The furious AAP MLA then started physically assaulting the caterer and attacked his head with a brick.

Republic TV shared the visuals of the injured person who was bleeding from his head after being hit by a brick by the MLA.

Local persons told the media that it was unacceptable behaviour from the MLA. they asked who are the people supposed to complain to if they have a sewer problem in the area. They stated that CM Kejriwal promises that the Delhi government is to serve the people but here the AAP MLAs are attacking a common man for sharing civic problems in his area.

Mukesh Babu, a relative of Guddu who was also present at the event reportedly came to pacify the fight but he was attacked by the MLA too. Upon information, the police finally reached there and started investigating the incident. The AAP MLA has been booked under sections 323 and 341 for attacking the two persons.

Local people who were present have complained to the police that the AAP MLA Akhilesh Tripathi had lost his cool and started behaving aggressively when he heard the complaints about the faulty drainage system in the area. The victim who was injured by the MLA has been admitted to a hospital in Jahangirpuri.

In 2021, a Delhi court convicted AAP MLA Akhilesh Tripathi in a 2013 case of unlawful assembly and obstructing public servants from doing their duty.