Thursday, July 7, 2022
HomeNews ReportsAAP MLA Akhilesh Tripathi attacks and injures 2 persons with a brick for complaining...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

AAP MLA Akhilesh Tripathi attacks and injures 2 persons with a brick for complaining about sewer problem, booked for assault

Mukesh Babu, a relative of Guddu who was also present at the event reportedly came to pacify the fight but he was attacked by the MLA too. Upon information, the police finally reached there and started investigating the incident. The AAP MLA has been booked under sections 323 and 341 for attacking the two persons.

OpIndia Staff
AAP MLA Akhilesh Tripathi booked for assaulting 2 persons with a brick
AAP MLA Akhilesh Tripathi, image via TOI and Twitter
68

AAP MLA Akhilesh Tripathi from the Model Town constituency has been booked for physical assault by the Delhi Police after he reportedly attacked and injured two persons when they tried to complain about the sewer problem in their area.

As per reports, on the afternoon of July 6, AAP MLA Akhilesh Tripathy visited the Ashok Vihar area in Delhi to attend an event. A person named Guddu Halwai complained to the police that he was handling the catering of the event near the Jailor Wala Baag area. During the event, the caterer met the MLA and tried to bring his attention to the sewer problem in their area. However, the AAP MLA got furious and an argument ensued between the two. The furious AAP MLA then started physically assaulting the caterer and attacked his head with a brick.

Republic TV shared the visuals of the injured person who was bleeding from his head after being hit by a brick by the MLA.

Local persons told the media that it was unacceptable behaviour from the MLA. they asked who are the people supposed to complain to if they have a sewer problem in the area. They stated that CM Kejriwal promises that the Delhi government is to serve the people but here the AAP MLAs are attacking a common man for sharing civic problems in his area.

Mukesh Babu, a relative of Guddu who was also present at the event reportedly came to pacify the fight but he was attacked by the MLA too. Upon information, the police finally reached there and started investigating the incident. The AAP MLA has been booked under sections 323 and 341 for attacking the two persons.

Local people who were present have complained to the police that the AAP MLA Akhilesh Tripathi had lost his cool and started behaving aggressively when he heard the complaints about the faulty drainage system in the area. The victim who was injured by the MLA has been admitted to a hospital in Jahangirpuri.

In 2021, a Delhi court convicted AAP MLA Akhilesh Tripathi in a 2013 case of unlawful assembly and obstructing public servants from doing their duty.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAAP MLA Model town, Akhilesh Tripathi booked, MLA attacks
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
592,302FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com