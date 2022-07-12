Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Another betting racket busted: UP-based cons ran a fake T20 cricket tournament live-streamed on YouTube, 2 persons arrested

Speaking to the media, Deepak Bhuker, SP Hapur has informed that 2 persons have been arrested for running a betting racket that worked via a fake T20 series named "Big Boss T20 Punjab League". He added that through a software, the accused had even live-streamed matches on YouTube.

UP cons ran fake T20 series for betting racket
Days after the elaborate betting racket in Gujarat that duped money from Russian punters over a fake IPL was busted, another racket with a similar modus operandi has been exposed in UP. As per reports, the UP Police have busted a betting racket in Hapur district where the accused persons ran a fake T20 tournament named “Big Boss T20 Punjab League”.

A person named Ashok Chaudhary, who is located in Russia’s Moscow, reportedly provided the accused with all equipment. The accused used a mobile app named ‘Cric heroes’ to take bets, the SP informed. He added that the mastermind Ashok used to pay Rishabh, one of the arrested accused a sum between Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 for every match. The players who participated in the ruse were also paid.

The police are investigating the issue further.

Fake IPL in Gujarat targeted Russian punters

Recently, a fake ‘IPL’ racket was busted in Gujarat where a group of villagers were hired to pose as players and an elaborate series was planned where the farm labourers and villagers played with the IPL team jerseys. The fraudulent tournament had reached its “knockout quarterfinal” stage before the organisers of the “Indian Premier League Tournament” were arrested by the police.

The racket had even hired a commentator who had mimicked Harsha Bhogle, and they used audio of stadium noise downloaded from YouTube. The fake IPL was also streamed live on YouTube and the Gujarat villagers accepted bets from Russians based out of Tver, Voronezh and Moscow. They even had high-resolution cameras for the con.

