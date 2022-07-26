The central government on Tuesday informed that in the last 5 years, as many as 2399 Bangladeshi nationals have been intercepted and found to be using fraudulently obtained Indian documents. Having said so, the government said it has written to all states and Union territories to take prompt steps to identify illegal Bangladeshi migrants staying in India and initiate a process to deport them as per the provisions of law.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, said, “The central government has issued instructions to state governments and Union Territories for taking appropriate prompt steps for identification of illegal migrants, their restriction to specified areas as per provisions of legislation, capturing their biographical and biometric particulars, cancellation of pretend Indian paperwork, and authorized proceedings together with initiation of deportation proceedings as per provisions of legislation.”

Furthermore, the states/UTs have additionally been suggested to share the particulars of these unlawful migrants who’ve wrongfully obtained Aadhaar cards with the UIDAI for appropriate legal action. State governments have additional been suggested to cancel any identification paperwork obtained fraudulently by unlawful migrants, like voter cards, driving licenses, ration cards and so forth, he added.

It may be recalled that last month, OpIndia reported how authorities in Uttar Pradesh have been on high alert because of the rise in Rohingya Muslim infiltration from Myanmar, the majority of whom have affiliations to pro-Pakistan terror organisations.

The authorities have tightened the noose to nab these intruders, who have reportedly established a large network in the western districts of the state including Meerut, Aligarh, Bulandshahr and Deoband.

The Uttar Pradesh ATS, based on the interrogation of arrested Rohingya Muslims, revealed that hundreds of Rohingyas have crossed over illegally into the country and are working in slaughterhouses in the state.

Moreover, in states like Bihar, West Bengal, Kerala, etc, where there is a heavy demand for labourers, these Rohingya Muslims take up these jobs and start living like any other local Muslim. They also bring others from Myanmar and Bangladesh and help them get similar low-wage jobs. They manage to get forged identity documents as well which makes it difficult to identify them.