Tuesday, July 26, 2022
HomeNews Reports2399 illegal Bangladeshi migrants using fake Indian documents found, centre urges states to promptly...
News Reports
Updated:

2399 illegal Bangladeshi migrants using fake Indian documents found, centre urges states to promptly identify and initiate their deportation proceedings

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in the Lok Sabha that the central government has issued instructions to state governments and Union Territories for taking appropriate prompt steps to identify illegal migrants.

OpIndia Staff
Bangladeshi Muslims
Representational Image
1

The central government on Tuesday informed that in the last 5 years, as many as 2399 Bangladeshi nationals have been intercepted and found to be using fraudulently obtained Indian documents. Having said so, the government said it has written to all states and Union territories to take prompt steps to identify illegal Bangladeshi migrants staying in India and initiate a process to deport them as per the provisions of law.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, said, “The central government has issued instructions to state governments and Union Territories for taking appropriate prompt steps for identification of illegal migrants, their restriction to specified areas as per provisions of legislation, capturing their biographical and biometric particulars, cancellation of pretend Indian paperwork, and authorized proceedings together with initiation of deportation proceedings as per provisions of legislation.”

Furthermore, the states/UTs have additionally been suggested to share the particulars of these unlawful migrants who’ve wrongfully obtained Aadhaar cards with the UIDAI for appropriate legal action. State governments have additional been suggested to cancel any identification paperwork obtained fraudulently by unlawful migrants, like voter cards, driving licenses, ration cards and so forth, he added.

It may be recalled that last month, OpIndia reported how authorities in Uttar Pradesh have been on high alert because of the rise in Rohingya Muslim infiltration from Myanmar, the majority of whom have affiliations to pro-Pakistan terror organisations.

The authorities have tightened the noose to nab these intruders, who have reportedly established a large network in the western districts of the state including Meerut, Aligarh, Bulandshahr and Deoband.

The Uttar Pradesh ATS, based on the interrogation of arrested Rohingya Muslims, revealed that hundreds of Rohingyas have crossed over illegally into the country and are working in slaughterhouses in the state.

Moreover, in states like Bihar, West Bengal, Kerala, etc, where there is a heavy demand for labourers, these Rohingya Muslims take up these jobs and start living like any other local Muslim. They also bring others from Myanmar and Bangladesh and help them get similar low-wage jobs. They manage to get forged identity documents as well which makes it difficult to identify them.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
592,849FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com