Funding from drugs out of Pakistan used to fund 'fake' journalists in J&K

During searches in the Baramulla area of north Kashmir in connection with a terror funding case, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) discovered that funding from the smuggling of drugs is being used to sponsor fake journalists in Jammu & Kashmir. During the investigations, it was discovered that drug money is being utilised to support some fake journalists in Kashmir Valley who glorify terror and demonise security agencies.

#EXCLUSIVE | New terror module busted in J&K!



‘Drug money allegedly used by #Pakistan to fund fake journalists in the valley, who portrayed the administration & Forces in a bad light’.@col_rsnsingh shares his views; @deepduttajourno with more inside details. pic.twitter.com/cLOogvNAI4 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) July 20, 2022

The SIA detectives were able to uncover enough information during searches in Nambla, Uri, and Baramulla town to expose this evil alliance between the drug cartel and fake journalists. Evidence found during the investigation showed that money made from the trafficking of heroin and other drugs out of Pakistan was used to fund both terrorism and journalists who supported Jihadi agendas.

The SIA raid took place in conjunction with a terror funding investigation that was initiated at Police Station Gandhi Nagar and has now been transferred to SIA Jammu. According to the police, evidence revealed that fake journalists were paid to represent and project security forces and the Union Territory (UT) administration in a negative light, and to launch false narratives glorifying terrorism in order to attract young people to the culture of violence.

Documents collected by SIA agents show how drugs smuggled across the border were used to generate funding to fuel the flames of terrorism in Jammu & Kashmir. It’s important to note that the police have already found Rs. 6.9 lakhs during the initial investigation. In the upcoming days, there will probably be more operations to decapitate and eliminate terror groups operating in the area.

Additionally, during the raids, some individuals who were found to be associated with the financing of narcotic terrorism were detained in accordance with applicable legal provisions, and a probe is currently ongoing to determine the involvement of additional individuals in the nexus who are already under investigation.