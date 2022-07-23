Saturday, July 23, 2022
HomeNews ReportsDrug money from Pakistan used to fund fake journalists who demonise India, glorify terrorists:...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Drug money from Pakistan used to fund fake journalists who demonise India, glorify terrorists: State Investigation Agency after terror funding raids

Evidence found during the investigation showed that money made from the trafficking of heroin and other drugs out of Pakistan was used to fund both terrorism and journalists who supported Jihadi agendas.

OpIndia Staff
Funding from drugs out of Pakistan used to fund 'fake' journalists in J&K
Money made from the trafficking of heroin and other drugs out of Pakistan was used to fund both terrorism and journalists who supported Islamic Jihadi agendas.
4

During searches in the Baramulla area of north Kashmir in connection with a terror funding case, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) discovered that funding from the smuggling of drugs is being used to sponsor fake journalists in Jammu & Kashmir. During the investigations, it was discovered that drug money is being utilised to support some fake journalists in Kashmir Valley who glorify terror and demonise security agencies.

The SIA detectives were able to uncover enough information during searches in Nambla, Uri, and Baramulla town to expose this evil alliance between the drug cartel and fake journalists. Evidence found during the investigation showed that money made from the trafficking of heroin and other drugs out of Pakistan was used to fund both terrorism and journalists who supported Jihadi agendas.

The SIA raid took place in conjunction with a terror funding investigation that was initiated at Police Station Gandhi Nagar and has now been transferred to SIA Jammu. According to the police, evidence revealed that fake journalists were paid to represent and project security forces and the Union Territory (UT) administration in a negative light, and to launch false narratives glorifying terrorism in order to attract young people to the culture of violence.

Documents collected by SIA agents show how drugs smuggled across the border were used to generate funding to fuel the flames of terrorism in Jammu & Kashmir. It’s important to note that the police have already found Rs. 6.9 lakhs during the initial investigation. In the upcoming days, there will probably be more operations to decapitate and eliminate terror groups operating in the area.

Additionally, during the raids, some individuals who were found to be associated with the financing of narcotic terrorism were detained in accordance with applicable legal provisions, and a probe is currently ongoing to determine the involvement of additional individuals in the nexus who are already under investigation.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
592,884FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com