On Wednesday, July 20, the Ministry of Home Affairs informed Rajya Sabha that the 10% reservation for recruits under the Agnipath Scheme in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) or the paramilitary will apply horizontally. The new reservation will fit horizontally alongside the existing caste-based quota and physical eligibility requirements in the CAPFs. However, Indian Express used this answer to spread another fake news about the scheme.

In its article published on July 21, Indian Express claimed that reservation is applicable in ‘Agnipath’ scheme too, like other services. However, the minister’s response clearly mentions that this is not the case.

Misleading claim by Indian Express

Further, the minister in his written reply has mentioned the existing reservation structure of the CAPF, along with which, the Agniveer reservation will fit. However, that caste-based reservation is not for this scheme.

Minister of State Nityanand Rai’s response to the question on Agniveer reservation

Minister of State Nityanand Rai’s response to the question on Agniveer reservation

In its report, Indian Express went on to make the fake claim that 15 percent of seats in the ‘Agnipath’ scheme are reserved for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) category, 7.5 percent for Scheduled Tribe (ST), and 27 percent for those from Other Backward Classes (OBC).

Section from Indian Express report repeating the fake claim

Agnipath scheme was launched last month by the Indian government, and has been the target of several fake news and motivated allegations since then.