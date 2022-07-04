Monday, July 4, 2022
Even before Kanhaiya Lal and Umesh Kolhe were murdered, a Nagpur family was forced to flee after post in support of Nupur Sharma: Details

The photograph of the 22-year-old boy was posted on social media with a cross on the photo and abusive language directed at him.

Anyone even remotely expressing support for Nupur Sharma is now on a hitlist (Image source: BBC)
Even before the brutal Amravati murder or Udaipur beheading, there was a Nagpur family fleeing the city fearing for their lives. The family spent over 2 weeks away from their home in Nagpur, and having recently returned, is still living in fear with their movements heavily restricted. The young boy whose social media posts angered the Islamists has still not returned and is living in hiding.

As per reports, the 22-year-old son of the family had forwarded some social media messages after which they started getting threats. Following that, the family registered a complaint at the Nandanvan police station and even posted an apology on Instagram for the posts. However, that didn’t help as the next day, 100-200 people came to their house to threaten them.

The photograph of the 22-year-old boy was posted on social media with a cross on the photo and abusive language directed at him. Then the family then decided to leave their home for their own protection and left the city. Even though the police have provided security to the family, they are still too scared to bring the boy back to Nagpur, and are themselves living in fear.

Their sense of fear has been heightened following the brutal murders in Udaipur and Amravati over posts supporting Nupur Sharma. Now the family restricts its movement and doesn’t venture out unless something really important is required.

Udaipur beheading over a social media post

Two Muslim men in Rajasthan’s Udaipur murdered a Hindu man, Kanhaiyya Lal, last week over his post in support of ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. In the videos that were recorded by the killers themselves, one could see the two men enter the tailor’s shop as customers and attack him with a knife.

In the latter part of the video, the victim could be heard crying and screaming while he was beheaded with a raw knife by the men. The tailor’s body covered in plastic was seen lying outside his shop with blood overflowing on the streets.

Amravati murder of a pharmacist for sharing message of support for Nupur Sharma

On June 22, Umesh Kolhe, a chemist living in Maharashtra’s Amravati, was murdered by four Muslim assailants while he was returning from his pharmacy that night. After initially maintaining that the murder was with the intention of robbery, police later admitted that the murder was linked to a social media post from Kolhe in support of Nupur Sharma. The case is now being investigated by the NIA.

