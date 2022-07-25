Olympic medalist Indian woman boxer Lovlina Borgohain has alleged that she has been facing harassment and her coaches are being harassed resulting in disruptions in her training. Lovlina shared her ordeal through a tweet made at 04:21 PM on Monday. The boxer is currently in Birmingham to play in the Commonwealth Games 2022.

In the tweet, Lovlina said that she and her training coaches who helped her get the medal in the Olympics are being harassed mentally and attempts are made to disrupt her training. She alleged that her coach Sandhya Gurungji, who is a Dronacharya awardee, is attached to her training camp after several requests and that too very late.

She alleged that such disturbances disrupt her training and mentally harass her. She further stated in the post that her coach is being denied entry into the commonwealth village and her training has been halted just 8 days before the international level competition. She said that her second coach has been forcibly sent to India.

Lovlina sought help from people so that these disruptions and harassment do not result in ruining her game that is to be held a week ahead. She stated that she hopes to win a medal for the country if she is saved from dirty politics. Lovlina has not mentioned any names of individuals who may be responsible for the disruption in her training.

Lovlina Borgohain, an Indian woman boxer from Assam’s Golaghat district, achieved a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics after losing in the quarterfinals against Turkey’s top seed Busenaz Surmeneli in the women’s 69kg category.

The orthodox boxer, who became the only second Indian woman to win an Olympic bronze medal, is hoping to break the series of semi-final exits and add to her medal collection in Birmingham.