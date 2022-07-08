Telangana: School bus submerges in waterlogged underpass, locals rescue students

In Mahabubnagar, Telangana, a private school bus got trapped at an underpass after the whole route had become completely submerged in rainfall due to the monsoon. The incident occurred on Friday morning when the school bus travelled between the villages of Machannapally and Kodur in the Mahbubnagar district.

#WATCH | Telangana: A school bus, carrying 30 students, was partially submerged in a flooded street in Mahbubnagar today. The students were rescued by the locals. The bus was later brought out of the spot. pic.twitter.com/7OOUm8as0v — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2022

However, with the assistance of residents, all of the children were safely evacuated off the school bus. Children were being picked up by the Bhashyam School bus from Ramchandrapur, Machanpally, and Sugurgaddafi Thanda as it travelled to the Bhashyam Technology School in Mahabubnagar Town. Locals stated that the bus driver crossed the underpass when the water level was high.

Telangana is expected to get severe to extremely heavy rainfall in the coming days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). A three-day monsoon prediction for the state has been released, showing heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few districts such as Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Warangal (Rural), and Warangal (Urban).

For the past two days, heavy rains have been reported in the Mahbubnagar area. With the monsoon active across the state, various areas have received heavy rainfall. Other districts that got significant rain were Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Yadadri-Bhongir, Kamareddy, Jangaon, Rajanna Sircilla, and Jagtial.

The Northwest Bay of Bengal and its surrounding areas are also under the influence of a cyclonic circulation, according to the India Meteorological Department. Telangana is anticipated to see severe to extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning until Sunday, July 10. On Friday, July 8 and Saturday, July 9, the state is also anticipated to see strong gusts and isolated heavy rainfall.