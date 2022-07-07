On July 4, a man identified as Sirajul Sheikh was killed as the bomb he was making accidentally exploded. The incident took place in the Mandalpara area of Bagharpur Ramna in ward number 3 of Doklam, district Murshidabad in West Bengal. Three persons were also reportedly injured in the incident. As per the TV9 report, all four were associated with the ruling party TMC.

As per news reports, Sirajul Sheikh was known as the TMC leader in the area. The Police were informed about the incident after which they reached the spot and initiated the investigation. The Police took the dead body into its custody and sent it for post-mortem while the injured persons were sent to hospital for treatment. As per a report in Jagran, the blast was so powerful that both the hands of an injured person were blown off.

26-years-old Sirajul’s family claim that he was a farmer. However, he was allegedly lured into making bombs in exchange for money. His father Ashraf Mandal told TV9, “He was offered a huge amount of money for making bombs. We stopped him but he did not listen.” He further added, “My son was a farmer and there was an ongoing dispute about the land. He had left home in the evening that day. Someone from the neighbourhood informed us that our son has died while making the bomb.”

TV9 quoted an unknown official of TMC who said, “It is a personal family matter and the party has nothing to do with it.”

Police seized a large consignment of explosives in the area a week back

Murshidabad, which is located close to the Bangladesh border, is infamous for crude bombs. Recently, a large consignment of 81,000 detonators was seized by the Special Task Force of West Bengal Police from the Nalhati area of ​​Birbhum district on Thursday. On Friday, STF seized 28,000 KG of ammonium nitrate from the same area. National Investigation Agency was roped in to look into the matter due to the large cache of explosives.