Thursday, August 4, 2022
Allahabad High Court dismisses bail plea of PFI’s Siddique Kappan on merit

Although the detail order has not been published, the website of Allahabad High Court says that the bail plea has been dismissed on merits

Siddique Kappan
Allahabad High Court rejected bail plea of Siddique Kappan (Image: Telegraph)
3

On August 3, a single-judge bench comprising Justice Krishnan Pahal of Allahabad High Court rejected the bail plea of alleged journalist Siddique Kappan who has links with the Popular Front of India (PFI).

The court rejected the bail plea on merits. Complete orders are yet to be uploaded to Allahabad High Court’s website.

Who is Siddique Kappan?

Siddique Kappan is an office bearer of the Islamist organization Popular Front of India(PFI). He was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police when he was attempting to enter Hathras under the grab of journalism following the death of a Dalit girl in 2020. The UP government has slapped UAPA on Kappan. As per the affidavit submitted by the UP government in the Supreme Court, his aim was “to create a caste divide and law & order disturbance in the state.”

As per the affidavit, Kappan pretended to be a newspaper from a Kerala-based outlet called ‘Tejas’ that was closed in 2018. On October 5, 2020, he was arrested by the Police and booked under Sections 17 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Section 124A (sedition), Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on the ground of religion) and Section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 65, 72 and 75 of the Information Technology Act for attempting to create a caste-conflict in the state amidst the ongoing Hathras case controversy.

Earlier, a Mathura court had also rejected his bail plea in July 2021 on the grounds that Kappan and the co-accused in the case tried to disturb the law and order situation.

PFI’s India Vision 2047

It is noteworthy that following Kappan’s arrest in 2020, the UP Police mentioned in the charge sheet filed against him and co-accused that their intentions were to disturb law and order in the state. The allegations are in line with the ‘India Vision 2047’ manifesto that was recently recovered from PFI’s by Bihar Police.

The 8-page PFI document underlines the PFI goal for the years ahead. In the document named ‘India Vision 2047’, PFI has circulated internally among its cadre that they aim to completely dominate the ‘coward Hindus’ and subjugate them, and this goal will be achievable even with 10% of Muslims rallying behind PFI.

They have also mentioned that they plan to launch a full-fledged armed uprising against the Indian state with the help of their trained cadre and with the help of Islamic countries like Turkey. They have also appealed to other Islamic countries for help to bring the Indian state and the majority of Hindus ‘to their knees. The Police added that former SIMI terrorist Parvez and the ex-police officer named Jalluuddin, arrested by the Police, have raised funds worth lakhs for this recent endeavour.

OpIndia accessed the document and the contents of which are far more shocking than what the Police have revealed so far. The “India 2047” document has a tagline that underlines the goal of PFI – “Towards Rule of Islam in India”. The document talked about different stages in which they had to work to make India an Islamic state. Those stages included recruiting more members and giving them arms training, including the use of rods, swords and other weapons – this training would also include offensive and defensive techniques, use of punch lines with words like “Ambedkar” and “constitution” to shield the real intentions of the organization, creating a divide between RSS and SC/ST/OBCs and more.

A detailed analysis of the document can be read here

