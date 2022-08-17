Wednesday, August 17, 2022
HomeNews ReportsBihar: Absconding politician Kartikeya Singh, accused in kidnapping case, takes oath as minister in...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Bihar: Absconding politician Kartikeya Singh, accused in kidnapping case, takes oath as minister in newly formed Nitish cabinet

A case of kidnapping was registered against Karthikeya Singh and 17 others in Patna's Bihta police station in 2014. He is accused of conspiracy to kidnap a builder named Rajiv Ranjan with the intent to kill him. A charge sheet has been filed in this case.

OpIndia Staff
Absconding politician, accused in kidnapping case, takes oath as minister in newly formed Nitish govt in Bihar
RJD MLC Kartikeya Singh was appointed as State Law Minister on August 16
53

On Tuesday, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar expanded his new cabinet to induct 31 new ministers including 16 members from ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). A day after the cabinet expansion, controversy erupted over the induction of a few ministers like RJD MLC Kartikeya Singh as Law Minister, Sudhakar Singh as Agriculture Minister, and Chandrashekhar Yadav as Education Minister.

According to the reports, RJD MLC Kartikeya Singh who was appointed as Law Minister yesterday was supposed to surrender at Danapur Court in a kidnapping case but instead, he reached Raj Bhavan in Patna for the oath-taking ceremony. Similarly, Sudhakar Singh who was allegedly involved in the rice scam was appointed as an Agriculture Minister.

The case against now State Law Minister Kartikeya Singh

Reports mention that a case of kidnapping was registered against Karthikeya Singh and 17 others in Patna’s Bihta police station in 2014. He is accused of conspiracy to kidnap a builder named Rajiv Ranjan with the intent to kill him. A charge sheet has been filed in this case. A warrant was issued against Singh on July 14, this year and he was to surrender on August 16 but he was made the Law Minister on that day.

MLC Kartikeya Singh was appointed to the Nitish cabinet through the RJD quota. Singh is a native of Mokama and has also worked as a teacher. Responding to the controversy that erupted during the oath-taking ceremony, Singh said that all the cases against him are irrelevant and that there was no warrant issued in his name. “There is no warrant against me. I have given all the information in the affidavit”, he said.

“The allegations against me are all false and have mentioned all the required information in the election affidavit. Nothing is hidden from the Election Commission. I consider myself innocent. Having a case or not having it is a different matter. There is a difference between accusing and proving. Nothing has been proved yet”, he defended himself.

He has been charged under several sections of IPC including 363 (kidnapping), 364 (kidnapping with intent to murder), 365 (Secret, unjustified kidnapping with intent to imprison), and 34 (The incident was committed by more than one person). The Patna Court in his case had earlier rejected his anticipatory bail in the year 2017.

Sudhakar Singh’s alleged involvement in Rice Scam

The new cabinet led by CM Nitish Kumar appointed Sudhakar Singh as Agriculture Minister on August 16. According to reports, Sudhakar Singh’s name was not included in the prospects, but his father Jagdanand Singh who is RJD’s state president is said to have negotiated the accord. Jagdanand has held the position of state president of RJD since November 2019. Whereas, Sudhakar Singh is the MLA for Ramgarh in Buxar.

CM Nitish Kumar appointing Sudhakar Singh as an Agriculture Minister also was surprising as it was Nitish Kumar’s government who had filed a case against Singh in the rice scam which happened in 2013-14. A case was registered at Ramgarh police station against Singh for embezzling rice under section 420, 406 IPC. The case is still pending in Court.

RJD MLA Chandrashekhar was arrested from the airport with cartridges

Similarly, RJD MLA Chandrashekhar who has been appointed as Education Minister on August 16, was arrested at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi on February 20, 2019, for carrying 10 cartridges with his luggage. However, he was later released.

To note, Education Minister Chandrashekhar has become a minister for the second time in the state. Earlier in 2015, he had a ministerial position when the JDU-RJD government was in rule. He was then assigned to the Disaster Management Department. Chandrashekhar, 61, has 3 cases registered against him.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKidnapping case, Kartikeya Singh Bihar, Nitish Kumar govt
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,071FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com