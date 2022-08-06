Days after the Delhi High Court directed Mint to remove a contentious piece of article targeting Gaurav Taneja and his family, the former pilot turned Youtuber took to Twitter to troll the financial newspaper.

In a tweet, he said, “You got me hate!! I got you flowers, Livemint. #Swaaha.” The tweet was accompanied by a video of Taneja dancing to the tune of ‘My Name Is Lakhan’. With a bouquet of flowers in hand, the Youtuber was seen cheering the ‘temporary removal’ of the article from the Mint’s website.

The case filed by Gaurav Taneja revolves around an article written by a journalist named Shephali Bhatt in the financial daily, claiming that the Youtuber was a child abuser. Bhatt had written an article titled, “Shouldn’t brands stop supporting sordid influencers?” ,in which she had criticized Taneja and his wife Ritu Rathee for piercing their elder daughter’s ears.

Before that, he had posted another tweet mocking Livemint after they deleted the article on him as per court orders. He posted the screenshot of the webpage showing that the article has been deleted, asking people to observe silence of 2 minutes to mourn the deleted article that defame him.

Following his tweets, his fans and followers could not keep their calm. Many of them applauded Taneja’s innovative and respectful way of trolling the newspaper.

“Mujhe cry aa raha hai -Livemint, right now,” wrote one user.

“Dear Livemint, Use Burnol for Instant Relief,” wrote another Twitter user.

One Amman remarked, “Livemint woke journalist be like – Aab undeground hone ka waqt aagaya hai (The time has come to go underground).”

Another Twitter user suggested that the financial daily will delete their page after seeing the dance performance of Gaurav Taneja.

“The way this guy handles situations, his situational awareness is on peak,” wrote one Prince Singh.

One Rajat stated, “For #livemint hating Hindus, Indian heritage, and people who are proud Santani is prime focus. Also, it’s interesting to see how the so called intellectuals have consumed fevicol on this issue.”

On Friday (August 5), the Delhi High Court directed YouTuber Gaurav Taneja to take down all the tweets and social media posts where he mentioned the journalist ‘Shephali Bhatt’. The Court disallowed permission to the YouTuber to tag the journalist or use the hashtag of her name in any of his future social media posts.