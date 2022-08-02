Tuesday, August 2, 2022
Watch: Go First airlines car drives under IndiGo plane at Delhi airport, accident avoided by inches

The IndiGo flight was preparing to depart for Patna when a Swift Dzire car that belonged to Go First went under it.

OpIndia Staff
Go First car went under IndiGo plane's nose at Delhi Airport
Go First car went under IndiGo plane's nose at Delhi Airport (Image: ANI)
On August 2, a bizarre video surfaced on social media where a Go First airline’s car went under an IndiGo aircraft at Delhi airport. It narrowly avoided the collision with the nose wheel of IndiGo’s plane. The incident was caught on camera, and the video was shared by news agency ANI. The IndiGo flight was preparing to depart for Patna when a Swift Dzire car that belonged to Go First went under it.

In the video, a person could be heard saying that the driver of the car almost hit him before going under the plane. He also alleged that the driver looked tired and sleepy.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation or DGCA said in a statement that they would investigate the incident. Reports suggest that the driver was subjected to a breath analyser test to determine if he was drunk during the incident, but the report came negative.

The plane was not damaged, and there were no reports of any injuries.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

