My sex life isn’t interesting: Taapsee Pannu takes a dig at Karan Johar, reveals why she has not been invited on ‘Koffee With Karan’

Karan Johar has received a lot of flak for asking extremely intrusive questions about celebrity guests' sex lives on his show 'Koffee With Karan'.

Recently, actress Taapsee Pannu revealed why she has not yet been invited to the hyped talk show “Koffee With Karan,” which is hosted by moviemaker Karan Johar.

Answering a question from the media persons as to why she never gets invited on Karan’s chat show Taapsee Pannu said that her sex life is not interesting enough to be invited to the show.

Notably, the ‘Thappad’ actress was promoting her upcoming thriller film ‘Dobaaraa’ with the director of the film Anurag Kashyap. Karan Johar was in the adjacent room promoting his chat show. Taking note of that, the media probed Taapsee about the reason why she hasn’t been invited to Karan’s show yet.

In response to the question, the actor said, “My sex life is not interesting enough to be invited on Koffee with Karan.

Karan Johar, who has been hosting the controversial chat show ‘Koffee with Karan’ since 2004, has run into controversies several times. Johar has been at the centre of the nepotism controversy since it first began.

In addition, Karan Johar has received a lot of flak for asking extremely intrusive questions about celebrity guests’ sex lives on his show ‘Koffee With Karan’. Recently, the director-producer was trolled after he quizzed the South Indian superstar Vijay Deverakanda, who featured with Ananya Panday in the second last episode of ‘Koffee with Karan 7’, about when he last had sex and whether he would be interested in a threesome.

Prior to this, Karan Johar was slammed for posing similar questions to other celebrity guests like Aamir Khan and Jhanvi Kapoor who had appeared on his show.

Karan Johar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul found ‘innocent’ by court in 2018 case over remarks against women on Koffee With Karan show

It may be recalled that recently, the Jodhpur Court on Tuesday granted relief to cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul and film director Karan Johar, in a case that was registered against the trio, for some offensive remarks made by the cricketer duo on the talk show “Koffee with Karan,” hosted by Karan Johar in 2018.

Back in the year 2018, an episode featuring KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya aired on the sixth season of the talk show ‘Koffee with Karan’ hosted by Karan Johar where the two cricketers freely talked about hooking up with girls, being open with their families about sex, and hitting on girls in nightclubs, among other things.

Immediately after the episode aired, online outrage began against the duo’s comments with Pandya, in particular, getting severe criticism. Netizens criticised the duo as they considered the remarks made against women during the show as highly sexiest, and misogynist. Karan Johar was also castigated for encouraging such misogyny on his show.

