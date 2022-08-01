Monday, August 1, 2022
Uma Maheswari, the daughter of former Andhra CM NT Rama Rao, found hanging at her house, declared dead

The police have registered a case under section 174 of CrPC and an investigation has been initiated.

Uma Maheswari, daughter of NTR, passes away
Uma Maheswari, representational image, via Prameyanews
Uma Maheswari, the daughter of former Telugu superstar and ex-CM of Andhra Pradesh NT Rama Rao, has been found hanging at her residence in Hyderabad. As per reports, Uma Maheswari’s body was shifted to a local government hospital for post-mortem.

Kantamaneni Uma Maheswari was the youngest of 4 daughters that NT Ramarao, the founder of the Telugu Desam Party had with his wife Basavatarakam. The couple had 8 sons and 4 daughters. Former Union Minister Daggubatti Purandeswari, and TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Nara Bhubaneswari are her other sisters. Uma Maheswari was a former actress too. She was married to Kantamaneni Srinivas Prasad. As per reports, Nara Chandrababu Naidu and his wife have reached the residence of the deceased Uma Maheswari to offer his condolences.

