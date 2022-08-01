Uma Maheswari, the daughter of former Telugu superstar and ex-CM of Andhra Pradesh NT Rama Rao, has been found hanging at her residence in Hyderabad. As per reports, Uma Maheswari’s body was shifted to a local government hospital for post-mortem.

Telangana | TDP founder & ex-CM NT Rama Rao's daughter, Uma Maheshwari found hanging at her residence in Hyderabad. Police shifted the body to a local govt hospital for postmortem. A case is being registered U/s 174 CrPC (Police to enquire&report on suicide), further probe is on. pic.twitter.com/1WYIMo2ndd — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2022

The police have registered a case under section 174 of CrPC and an investigation has been initiated.

Kantamaneni Uma Maheswari was the youngest of 4 daughters that NT Ramarao, the founder of the Telugu Desam Party had with his wife Basavatarakam. The couple had 8 sons and 4 daughters. Former Union Minister Daggubatti Purandeswari, and TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Nara Bhubaneswari are her other sisters. Uma Maheswari was a former actress too. She was married to Kantamaneni Srinivas Prasad. As per reports, Nara Chandrababu Naidu and his wife have reached the residence of the deceased Uma Maheswari to offer his condolences.