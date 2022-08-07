On August 6, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat created history by winning the third consecutive gold medal in the Commonwealth games that are currently underway at Birmingham. She also became the first Indian woman win Gold at both the Commonwealth as well as Asian Games. Phogat defeated Sri Lanka’s Chamodya Keshani Maduravlage Don in the women’s 53KG freestyle wrestling at the Birmingham Games. Previously, she had won gold at Gold Coast in 2018 and Glasgow in 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Speaking to News Agency ANI, Phogat said, “It was a good feeling when people were supporting us (inside the stadium).Today I was able to execute what I learned during my training &will try to continue my good performance in upcoming competitions: Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat after winning gold medal in Commonwealth Games.”

It took Vinesh only 2 minutes and 24 seconds to defeat her opponent. Most of the time, she had pinned her Sri Lankan opponent on the mat. Speaking to Hindustan Times before leaving for the games, Phogat had said, “I want nothing less than a gold medal as I wish to complete my hat-trick of gold medals at the Commonwealth Games. It’s always special to carry the hopes of billions of people, including family members, when you go to a big event. I am looking forward to giving my best at the Birmingham Games and winning my third gold medal. In my cabinet, I have a lot of medals (14 so far), but I would like to have an Olympic medal as well.”

Notably, there were only four wrestlers competing in her weight category. Thus, the medals were decided in Nordic format, contrary to the knockout format in other categories. Her first opponent was Samantha Leigh Stewart from Canada. She finished the match in just 36 seconds. The second match was against Mercy Bolafunoluwa Adekuoroye from Nigeria.

India continues to shine at CWC

Apart from Phogat, Ravi Dahiya and Naveen also won gold medals in wrestling. Dahiya defeated Nigerian wrestler Ebikewenimo Welson in the final of the men’s 57KG final by technical superiority. Naveen, on the other hand, defeated Muhammad Sharif Tahir from Pakistan in the men’s 74KG category.

Deepak Nehra won bronze in the men’s 97KG category in wrestling. Pooja Sihag also won bronze in the women’s 76KG category. So far, India has won 36 medals, including 12 gold, 11 silver and 12 bronze.