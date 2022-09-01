Thursday, September 1, 2022
Australia: Punjabi singer dies in a horrifying three-vehicle car crash near Melbourne

The accident took place in an area called Diggers Rest in the northwest direction of Melbourne on Tuesday 30th August 2022 at around 3:30 pm.

OpIndia Staff
Nirvair Singh
Nirvair Singh is survived by his 2 kids (Image source: India TV News)
Punjabi singer Nirvair Singh was killed in a road accident near Melbourne in Australia. Nirvair had relocated to Australia nine years ago. He was traveling in his lane when a fast vehicle lost control and hit a jeep, which overturned into the singer’s lane. The vocalist passed away immediately due to the collision’s extreme intensity. The accident took place in an area called Diggers Rest in the northwest direction of Melbourne on Tuesday 30th August 2022 at around 3:30 pm.

Nirvair, 42, met with this unfortunate accident while traveling to a job site, and a 23-year-old has been charged in connection with the event. The woman in the Jeep involved in the accident survived injuries. The singer’s untimely passing has shocked the Indian community in Melbourne. The performer is well known for his popular song “Tere Bina,” which is from the album “My Turn.” Nirvair Singh is survived by two kids.

The singer’s friend Gagan Kokri posted a few pictures of Nirvair Singh along with a heartfelt message on social media, lamenting the tragic loss. The deceased musician’s buddy hailed his late friend’s singing career in a lengthy Punjabi caption, citing “Tere Bina” from “My Turn” as one of his finest songs. Singh was among the sweetest people, he continued, and his loss has shocked the Melbourne Indian community’s conscience.

Nirvair Singh is the second Punjabi singer who passed away in recent months. In May 2022, Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in an attack in Mansa, Punjab. The attack took place in the village Jawaharke of Mansa on Sunday 29th May 2022 in the evening. Moosewala and his two accomplices were fired upon by unidentified assailants. He was rushed to the hospital in serious condition where he was declared brought dead.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

