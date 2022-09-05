Gopal Italia insults Shri Krishna and compares him with demons, FIR against him for hurting religious sentiments

While addressing a gathering in Gujarat’s Dwarka last week, AAP Gujarat President Gopal Italia compared Shri Krishna to ‘rakshas’ (demons) and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to ‘Arjun’ who would get rid of the demons.

In a speech in Gujarati in Dwarka, Italia said, “Now to relieve everyone from Bhagwan Shri Krishna and these demons of BJP, Arvind Kejriwal has come as Arjun…” While this appears like a slip of tongue, neither Italia nor Arvind Kejriwal has apologised for comparing Shri Krishna to demons.

In this regard, an FIR has been registered in Bhagnavar. The people of maldhari community in Gujarat are upset as Shri Krishna, who himself was a ‘herdsman’, is the deity they worship to. Angered, leaders of maldhari community as well as those who worship Shri Krishna with all their heart, are questioning what is Arvind Kejriwal as ‘Arjun’ going to do to ‘save’ people from Shri Krishna.

Shri Krishna is the nurturer for us and one of the central figures of Hinduism, so if you are not aware of this, please educate yourself. Since election season is here, you may go unhinged and say whatever comes to your mind, but the maldhari community will not accept such insult of Shri Krishna, said Khilan Rabari, leader of maldhari community. He further said that unless Italia goes to Gomti Ghat at Dwarka and apologises to Shri Krishna, he will not be forgiven by the people of Maldhari community.

FIR against Italia in Bhavnagar

An FIR against Gopal Italia has been filed in Bhavnagar. One Amit Ahir, member of Ahir community has filed a complaint, following which an FIR was registered against Italia under section 295A and 298 of the Indian Penal Code on 4th September, 2022 at Umrala Police Station.

Gopal Italia’s anti-Hindu comments

This is not the first time Italia has made anti-Hindu statements. In a video that had gone viral in 2021, Italia could be heard insulting Swaminarayan Katha.

In the video, AAP leader Italia says, “If you do not like what I have to say then block me and leave because I don’t need you. People are spending a lot of money and time on non-scientific and unnecessary things like Satyanarayan Katha, Bhagwad Katha and other such useless things. Still people do not know what they’ll gain out of doing this. They waste other people’s time also. If we spend even 5 paisa on such useless things, we do not have a right to live like humans.”

Further insulting the Hindu rituals, he claimed that those who attend these Satsangs/Kathas clap like ‘hijras’ (eunuchs). “I am ashamed of such people. It angers me. If you don’t like what I said block me. We don’t need those who clap like hijras in name of rituals and culture. Some Sadhu will speak nonsense from the stage and we have to clap like hijras?” he said.

Another undated video of his had also gone viral around same time where he was speaking ill about Hindu rituals.

Italia claimed that rich businessmen loot people by taking money in form of kathas and satsangs. “Why are these kathakars doing kathas in Surat only? If you are so big go to border for kathas. Go do kathas at Pakistan border and Bangladesh border. Just spare the people here,” he said in the video.